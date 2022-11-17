Ben Mingay to Replace Michael Cormick in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

Producers of La Cage aux Folles, returning for an exclusive gala season at The Concourse in Chatswood from 30 November 2022, have announced that Michael Cormick has had to pull out of playing Georges due to an ongoing medical issue with actor, musician and international musical theatre performer, Ben Mingay (Frayed, Shrek the Musical), stepping into the role.



Cormick said today, "I am devastated that I am unable to continue with this iconic role that I've waited decades to play. Due to a sustained injury, unfortunately it is not possible for me to heal in time. My love and support are with Paul, Ben, the cast, crew and phenomenal creative team to create something truly special".



Ben Mingay joins theatre legend, Paul Capsis, Neighbour's alumni, Stefan Dennis, screen and theatre star, Zoë Ventoura, Chloe Dallimore, Anthony Brandon Wong, Noah Mullins and Chloe Malek in the musical's first Sydney production in 37 years.



Ben said, "Some decisions are hard, this one wasn't. With a creative team like this, you can't go wrong. Sending my best wishes to Michael Cormick, stepping into his shoes at such short notice in such an iconic role and show will certainly be a challenge ... but having the incredible Paul Capsis to play opposite and such an exceptional cast to create something that will undoubtedly be very special for everyone - how could I say no. I look forward to seeing everyone at The Concourse for a night you will never forget"!



Playing our "notorious and dangerous Cagelles" are the extraordinary all singing, all dancing talents of Nick Eynaud, Nick Jones, Joe Meldrum, Liam Peel, Caity Plummer, Ethan Ritchie, Trent Sinclair and Max Walburn.





The entire Australian production team will be lead by Director Cameron Menzies (Hair, Into the Woods) who is returning from his current role as Artistic Director of the Northern Ireland Opera Company to take on this production. Craig Renshaw (Cats, The Phantom Of The Opera) will take on the Musical Director role fronting an 8-piece band, with Choreography by Veronica Beattie George (Boy From Oz, Guys and Dolls), Production Design by James Browne (Blanc de Blanc, Hair), Lighting Design by Karen Norris (Bangarra Dance Theatre, Barbara and the Camp Dogs), Sound Design by Anthony Lorenz (Hair, In The Heights) and Wig and Makeup Design by Drew-Elizabeth Johnstone (Les Girls, Cabaret The Musical)