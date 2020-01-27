Violinist Philippe Quint to Perform First Ever Concert At Chaplin's World In Switzerland

On Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 8:00pm, multiple Grammy Award-nominated violinist Philippe Quint performs the first ever concert presented at Chaplin's World, a museum opened in 2016 at the site of the former Chaplin family home, the Manoir de Ban, in Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland. The multimedia recital, hosted by Chaplin's granddaughter Kiera Chaplin, will take place in the Chaplin's World studio and feature Quint and pianist Jose Gallardo in new arrangements of works and video clips from Chaplin's most celebrated films - Modern Times, City Lights, Monsieur Verdoux, The Kid, Limelight and A King in New York - interspersed with works by composers that Chaplin met that had a great impact on his compositional style: Tchaikovsky, Debussy, Brahms, Gershwin, and Stravinsky.

Quint's recent debut on the Warner Classics label, Chaplin's Smile, a project that was more than three years in development, featured 13 original arrangements of original songs by Chaplin received worldwide acclaim. Chaplin's granddaughter, Kiera Chaplin, said in Forbes Magazine, "I think it's amazing that in 2019, one hundred and thirty years after his birth, my grandfather Charlie Chaplin is still around and loved by so many, that even a hundred and five years after his first movie was made, he still surprises people. Philippe Quint's new album Chaplin's Smile is allowing him to be discovered by a whole new audience as a talented composer, a side of him many people did not know."

Quint's appearances in recent seasons have taken him to the London Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Detroit Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, Bournemouth Symphony, Weimar Staatskapelle, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, China National Symphony, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Berlin Komische Oper Orchestra, and Leipzig's MDR performing under the batons of such renowned conductors such as the late Kurt Masur, Marin Alsop, Edo De Waart, Andrew Litton, Tugan Sokhiev, Ludovic Morlot, James Gaffigan, Carl St. Clair, Michael Stern, Vladimir Spivakov, Cristian Macelaru, Kristian Jarvi, Krzysztof Urbanski, Jorge Mester, Jahja Ling, Krzysztof Urbanski, Carlos Miguel Prieto, Tugan Sokhiev, Tito Munoz, Steven Sloane and Bramwell Tovey.



One of the most versatile and imaginative artists on the concert stage today, multiple Grammy Award-nominated violinist Philippe Quint is internationally recognized for his unique approach to classical core repertoire, rediscovering neglected works, and championing contemporary composers through commissioning and premiering new works. BBC Music Magazine recently described him as "truly phenomenal."

Quint's chart topping discography is comprised of 18 award-winning releases. He most recently made his Warner Classics label debut with a CD titled Chaplin's Smile, a compilation of 13 original arrangements of songs by Charlie Chaplin that received acclaim in publications such as Forbes, Gramophone, Limelight Magazine, The Strad, and Strings Magazine. Previous releases include CDs of the Mendelssohn, Bruch, and Beethoven with the Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería; original arrangements of Bach's works by composer and pianist Matt Herskowitz titled Bach XXI; Opera Breve with pianist Lily Maisky; the Glazunov and Khachaturian Violin Concertos with the Bochumer Sinfoniker; and Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto with the Sofia Philharmonic, paired with Arensky's String Quartet No. 2; all on the Avanti Classics label. Other acclaimed albums on the Naxos label include the world premiere recording of John Corigliano's Red Violin Caprices, Korngold's Violin Concerto (Prieto/Mineria), William Schuman's Violin Concerto, Ned Rorem's Violin Concerto, Miklos Rozsa's Complete Works for Violin and Piano, Bernstein's Serenade (Alsop/Bournemouth), and a unique compilation of works by Paganini arranged by Fritz Kreisler.

An American violinist of Russian heritage, Quint is in demand and appears regularly with major orchestras and conductors worldwide at venues ranging from the Gewandhaus in Leipzig to Carnegie Hall in New York, while making frequent guest appearances at prestigious festivals. Philippe Quint is the first classical artist to star in the lead role of a major independent film, Downtown Express co-starring Nellie McKay from producer Michael Hausmann (Gangs of New York, Brokeback Mountain, and Amadeus) and multiple Emmy Award-winning director David Grubin.

Born in Leningrad, Soviet Union (now St. Petersburg, Russia), Philippe Quint studied at Moscow's Special Music School for the Gifted with Russian violinist Andrei Korsakov. After moving to the US in 1991, he earned both Bachelor's and Master's degrees from The Juilliard School. His distinguished pedagogues and mentors included Dorothy Delay, Cho-Liang Lin, Masao Kawasaki, Isaac Stern, Itzhak Perlman, Arnold Steinhardt, and Felix Galimir. Among his many honors, Quint was the winner of The Juilliard Competition and a Career Grant Recipient of the Salon de Virtuosi, Bagby, and Clarisse Kampel Foundations. He was also the winner of the 2014 Ambassador of Arts award. Philippe Quint plays the 1708 "Ruby" Antonio Stradivari violin on loan through the generous efforts of The Stradivari Society. Learn more at www.philippequint.com.

