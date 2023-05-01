Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MESSA DA REQUIEM Comes to Theater St.Gallen

Performances run through 11 June.

May. 01, 2023  
Giuseppe Verdi draws in his Messa da Requiem in an overwhelming and touching wayman's struggle with his destiny. As in his operas, his only funeral mass focuses on emotions; the music conjures up feelings of fear, anger, sadness and the desire for redemption and liberation, but also the hope for a new beginning.

Based on Verdi's score, Krystian Lada understands the Requiem as a work for the living. In his scenic version, the Polish director creates a world between life and death, in which man is judged. It is not a divine instance that is the judge, but the human being himself: A decisive situation in life, in which one has loaded oneself with guilt, is remembered, lived through and judged. The experience of judging oneself becomes a liberating blow.

Krystian Lada, who most recently delighted audiences in St.Gallen with his interpretation of Catán's Florencia en el Amazonas , performs the work across genres with members of the dance company, the drama and music theater ensembles.

Mass by Giuseppe Verdi in a scenic version by Krystian Lada World

premiere: May 22, 1874, San Marco, Milan

In Latin with German surtitles

Co-production with Theater Winterthur

Note: Stroboscopic effects are used at this event




THE TIME OF OUR SINGING Comes to Theater St.Gallen Photo
THE TIME OF OUR SINGING Comes to Theater St.Gallen
Basierend auf dem gleichnamigen Roman von Richard Powers verzahnt The Time of Our Singing persönliche Erfahrungen mit historischen Ereignissen, deren Themen deutliche Parallelen mit der jüngsten Geschichte der USA aufweisen: Black Lives Matter, Polizeibrutalität und manipulierte Wahlen begleiten die Brüder Jonah und Joey Strom auf ihrem Lebensweg.
GRAN PARTITA Comes to Theater St.Gallen Next Week Photo
GRAN PARTITA Comes to Theater St.Gallen Next Week
Otherwise a symphonic unit, in this program the string and wind registers are for once individually under the spotlight of the concert hall. There is a very simple reason for this: there are excellent works for this instrumentation! In the wind serenade in B flat major KV 361, known as the Gran Partita , Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart once again shows himself to be a brilliant composer who knows how to naturally combine festive splendor and entertaining lightness with symphonic seriousness and profundity. 
Selig sind die Holzköpfe! is Now Playing at Theater St. Gallen Photo
Selig sind die Holzköpfe! is Now Playing at Theater St. Gallen
Um Paula Roth, die Wirtin der «Bellaluna» im Albulatal, rankten sich bereits zu Lebzeiten zahlreiche Geschichten, und durch ihre Ermordung 1988 wurde die «Hexe des Albulatals» endgültig zur Legende. Filme werden gedreht, ihre ‹Kunst› kommt ins Museum, eine Biografie wird geschrieben – sie wird zum Original gemacht und die «Bellaluna» gar zum Kultort. Was war das für ein Refugium, das sich Paula Roth erschaffen hat?
JUPITER AND VENUS is Now Playing at Theater St. Gallen Photo
JUPITER AND VENUS is Now Playing at Theater St. Gallen
Jupiter And Venus is now playing at Theater St. Gallen. With the same team that developed Cinderella and The Banquet, Kinsun Chan is presenting a new creation on the UM!BAU stage. 

