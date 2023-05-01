MESSA DA REQUIEM Comes to Theater St.Gallen

Giuseppe Verdi draws in his Messa da Requiem in an overwhelming and touching wayman's struggle with his destiny. As in his operas, his only funeral mass focuses on emotions; the music conjures up feelings of fear, anger, sadness and the desire for redemption and liberation, but also the hope for a new beginning.

Based on Verdi's score, Krystian Lada understands the Requiem as a work for the living. In his scenic version, the Polish director creates a world between life and death, in which man is judged. It is not a divine instance that is the judge, but the human being himself: A decisive situation in life, in which one has loaded oneself with guilt, is remembered, lived through and judged. The experience of judging oneself becomes a liberating blow.

Krystian Lada, who most recently delighted audiences in St.Gallen with his interpretation of Catán's Florencia en el Amazonas , performs the work across genres with members of the dance company, the drama and music theater ensembles.



Mass by Giuseppe Verdi in a scenic version by Krystian Lada World



premiere: May 22, 1874, San Marco, Milan



In Latin with German surtitles



Co-production with Theater Winterthur



Note: Stroboscopic effects are used at this event