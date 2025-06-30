MARS Comes to Theater Basel in September

Performances run 12 September - 17 February.
Mars is coming to Theater Basel this year. Performances run 12 September - 17 February.
Fritz Angst from Zurich dies of cancer in 1976. Having grown up in affluence, he felt cheated out of life by the bourgeois coldness of his world and brought up to die.
Shortly before he lost his battle with the disease, he wrote a blistering tirade under the name Fritz Zorn: his cancer was not a personal fate, but a reflection of social decay. His book became a scandalous point of reference for the outraged Swiss youth of the 1980s.
Anne Haug brings the material to the stage, starting with the question of whether it is justifiable, then as now, to blame the outside world for one's own suffering.
Inszenierung – Anne Haug
Bühne und Kostüme – Moïra Gilliéron
Musik – Luzius Schuler
Lichtdesign – Stefan Erny
Dramaturgie – Angela Osthoff, Kris Merken
Andrea Bettini
Vera Flück
Dominic Hartmann
Videos