MARS Comes to Theater Basel in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mars is coming to Theater Basel this year. Performances run 12 September - 17 February.

Fritz Angst from Zurich dies of cancer in 1976. Having grown up in affluence, he felt cheated out of life by the bourgeois coldness of his world and brought up to die.

Shortly before he lost his battle with the disease, he wrote a blistering tirade under the name Fritz Zorn: his cancer was not a personal fate, but a reflection of social decay. His book became a scandalous point of reference for the outraged Swiss youth of the 1980s.

Anne Haug brings the material to the stage, starting with the question of whether it is justifiable, then as now, to blame the outside world for one's own suffering.

Artistic team

Inszenierung – Anne Haug

Bühne und Kostüme – Moïra Gilliéron

Musik – Luzius Schuler

Lichtdesign – Stefan Erny

Dramaturgie – Angela Osthoff, Kris Merken

Cast

Andrea Bettini

Vera Flück

Dominic Hartmann

Comments

Need more Switzerland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...