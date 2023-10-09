Marie & Pierre comes to Theater Basel next month. Performances run 18 November - 17 February.

By Bobbi Jene Smith

Commissioned composition: Celeste Oram

Choreographie – Bobbi Jene Smith

Musikalische Leitung – Tianyi Lu, Thomas Herzog

Sinfonieorchester Basel

In this intense evening of dance, stories, images and dramatic arcs overlap. Events between lovers, friends, family members, generations, individuals are revealed. We experience intimate confrontations in ambiguous spaces: waiting rooms, memories or prophetic dream places. Bobbi Jene Smith, celebrated from Los Angeles to New York and Paris to Tel Aviv as a rising star in the choreographer's sky, creates exclusively for Ballett Basel. The music is composed by Celeste Oram as a commissioned work for Basel.