Performances run 18 November - 17 February.
Marie & Pierre comes to Theater Basel next month. Performances run 18 November - 17 February.
By Bobbi Jene Smith
Commissioned composition: Celeste Oram
Choreographie – Bobbi Jene Smith
Musikalische Leitung – Tianyi Lu, Thomas Herzog
Sinfonieorchester Basel
In this intense evening of dance, stories, images and dramatic arcs overlap. Events between lovers, friends, family members, generations, individuals are revealed. We experience intimate confrontations in ambiguous spaces: waiting rooms, memories or prophetic dream places. Bobbi Jene Smith, celebrated from Los Angeles to New York and Paris to Tel Aviv as a rising star in the choreographer's sky, creates exclusively for Ballett Basel. The music is composed by Celeste Oram as a commissioned work for Basel.
