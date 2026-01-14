Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Taylor Louderman - Blue Strawberry



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Andrea Reed - CINDERELLA - Curtain's Up Theatre Company



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Teresa Doggett - LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT - St. Louis Actors' Studio



Best Direction Of A Musical

Annamaria Pileggi - MY FAIR LADY - Union Avenue Opera



Best Direction Of A Play

Annamaria Pileggi - WITH - St. Louis Actors' Studio



Best Ensemble

SECOND HURRICAINE - Stray Dog Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bradley Rohlf - MADAM - Fly North Theatricals



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

John Gerdes - THE SECOND HURRICANE - Stray Dog Theatre



Best Musical

THE SECOND HURRICANE - Stray Dog Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL - St Louis Theatre Kids



Best Performer In A Musical

Nadja Kapetanovich - THE SECOND HURRICANE - Stray Dog Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Beth Bartley - A STREET CAR NAMED DESIRE - Tennessee Williams Festival



Best Play

THE GRADUATE - Clayton Community Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patrick Huber - LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT - St. Louis Actors' Studio



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Justin Been - THE SECOND HURRICANE - Stray Dog Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Adrienne Spann - MADAM - Fly North Theatricals



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Al Alderson - THE GRADUATE - Clayton Community Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - Young People's Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Stray Dog Theatre

Winners can download graphics here.