Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Taylor Louderman - Blue Strawberry
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Andrea Reed - CINDERELLA - Curtain's Up Theatre Company
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Teresa Doggett - LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT - St. Louis Actors' Studio
Best Direction Of A Musical
Annamaria Pileggi - MY FAIR LADY - Union Avenue Opera
Best Direction Of A Play
Annamaria Pileggi - WITH - St. Louis Actors' Studio
Best Ensemble
SECOND HURRICAINE - Stray Dog Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bradley Rohlf - MADAM - Fly North Theatricals
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
John Gerdes - THE SECOND HURRICANE - Stray Dog Theatre
Best Musical
THE SECOND HURRICANE - Stray Dog Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL - St Louis Theatre Kids
Best Performer In A Musical
Nadja Kapetanovich - THE SECOND HURRICANE - Stray Dog Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Beth Bartley - A STREET CAR NAMED DESIRE - Tennessee Williams Festival
Best Play
THE GRADUATE - Clayton Community Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patrick Huber - LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT - St. Louis Actors' Studio
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Justin Been - THE SECOND HURRICANE - Stray Dog Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Adrienne Spann - MADAM - Fly North Theatricals
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Al Alderson - THE GRADUATE - Clayton Community Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA - Young People's Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Stray Dog Theatre
Winners can download graphics here.
Videos