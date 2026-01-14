Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

 tracker
By: Jan. 14, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Taylor Louderman - Blue Strawberry

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Andrea Reed - CINDERELLA - Curtain's Up Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Teresa Doggett - LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT - St. Louis Actors' Studio

Best Direction Of A Musical
Annamaria Pileggi - MY FAIR LADY - Union Avenue Opera

Best Direction Of A Play
Annamaria Pileggi - WITH - St. Louis Actors' Studio

Best Ensemble
SECOND HURRICAINE - Stray Dog Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bradley Rohlf - MADAM - Fly North Theatricals

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
John Gerdes - THE SECOND HURRICANE - Stray Dog Theatre

Best Musical
THE SECOND HURRICANE - Stray Dog Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL - St Louis Theatre Kids

Best Performer In A Musical
Nadja Kapetanovich - THE SECOND HURRICANE - Stray Dog Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Beth Bartley - A STREET CAR NAMED DESIRE - Tennessee Williams Festival

Best Play
THE GRADUATE - Clayton Community Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patrick Huber - LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT - St. Louis Actors' Studio

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Justin Been - THE SECOND HURRICANE - Stray Dog Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Adrienne Spann - MADAM - Fly North Theatricals

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Al Alderson - THE GRADUATE - Clayton Community Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA - Young People's Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Stray Dog Theatre

