Video: Heidi Blickenstaff, John Bolton and More in COME FROM AWAY at The Muny

The Muny is now presenting Come From Away, which runs through July 2. The star-studded cast includes Heidi Blickenstaff, John Bolton, Ashley Brown, Andréa Burns, Trey DeLuna, Alan H. Green, Adam Heller, Abigail Isom, Jacob Keith Watson, Tamika Lawrence, Jason Tam and Zoe Vonder Haar.

Come From Away has book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. The production is led by Seth Sklar-Heyn (director), Jesse Robb (choreographer) and Evan Roider (music director/conductor). The team also includes Edward E. Haynes Jr. (scenic designer); Gail Baldoni (Costume Designer); Rob Denton (lighting designer); John Shivers and David Patridge (sound designers); Kelley Jordan (wig designer); Paige Parkhill (associate choreographer); The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA (casting); and Joanna Battles (dialect coach).

When the world stopped on Sept. 11, 2001, kindness soared in an isolated Canadian town. In Come From Away, a breathtaking musical based on a remarkable true story, 38 commercial flights from around the globe are diverted for days to tiny Gander, Newfoundland. Unfazed by the arrival of nearly 7,000 surprise guests, the residents provide light in a dark time, welcoming the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and hope.