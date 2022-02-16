VIDEO: Imaginary Theater Company Presents PUSS IN BOOTS

Imaginary Theatre Company (ITC) is The Rep's resident professional touring ensemble. Through the use of literature, folk tales, fairy tales and new adaptations of classic works, ITC is committed to bringing the very finest in theatre for young audiences to nearly 20,000 students each season.

Everyone's favorite feline fable is here to charm and beguile! The miller's son is not finding life easy, with barely a penny to his name and no inheritance from his father, save for a useless cat and a pair of too-small boots. But this cat hides a secret: She can talk! And sing! And she has a plan to take them from the poorhouse to a princely castle. But how long can this extraordinary kitty keep up the ruse before the cat is out of the bag? Invite your class to share the legend of Puss in Boots!

