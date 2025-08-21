Tony-Nominated Taylor Louderman Comes To Blue Strawberry In September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From Broadway lights to bedtime lullabies, Broadway's Taylor Louderman takes the Blue Strawberry stage with heart and humor. In this intimate solo show, the Tony-nominated performer shares the songs and stories that shaped her-from a small-town Missouri girl with big dreams to the highs and heartbreaks of Broadway, and ultimately, to the joy of coming home. With a voice that soars and stories that connect, this is a love letter to the past, a celebration of the present, and a reminder to seek joy in every chapter.

Taylor Louderman is a Tony-nominated actress, educator, and philanthropist, best known for originating the role of Regina George in Broadway's MEAN GIRLS. She made her Broadway debut leading BRING IT ON: The Musical and went on to star as Wendy in Peter Pan Live! (NBC) and Lauren in KINKY BOOTS on Broadway. Her TV credits include series regulars on NBC's Kenan and Nick Jr's Sunny Day as well as roles on The Good Fight (CBS), Evil (CBS), The Loudest Voice (Showtime) and High Maintenance (HBO). Beyond performing, Taylor co-wrote a teen musical now being performed in middle schools nationwide and founded the nonprofit Write Out Loud Project, supporting emerging musical theatre songwriters.

Taylor on September 26th and 27th at Blue Strawberry, located in the Central West End. This show is open to all ages and tickets range from $45-$65. Tickets can be purchase at www.bluestrawberryst.com.