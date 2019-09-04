Ticketmaster And University Of Missouri Will Roll Out Digital Ticketing To All Athletic Venues

Ticketmaster, the global leader in ticketing, and the University of Missouri announced the extension of their official partnership, marking the transition to fully digital ticketing at all University of Missouri venues and events beginning fall 2019. Under this renewed agreement, Ticketmaster will continue to provide University of Missouri fans with a safe ticketing marketplace and seamless experience as its Official Ticketing Partner, expanding the partnership to power Mizzou's primary and resale ticketing.

The University of Missouri installed Ticketmaster Presence, the next-generation digital ticketing and access control platform, earlier this year at Mizzou Arena, which hosts the men's and women's basketball teams plus numerous concerts. This upcoming season, Mizzou will install Ticketmaster Presence at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, home of the Missouri Tigers football team, Missouri Theatre, and all other athletic venues on campus. By going digital-only, Mizzou fans will utilize SafeTix,

Ticketmaster's latest enhancement to Presence that ties a unique, identifiable digital ticket to each fan's mobile phone through an encrypted barcode that automatically refreshes every few seconds. SafeTix also provides fans with the ability to enter venues using a simple "tap and go" through NFC technology. With this new technology, fans can easily transfer tickets on their mobile device allowing fans to meet at their seats instead of the parking lot. SafeTix will be implemented at the University of Missouri in 2020.

"Throughout our more than ten years working together, Ticketmaster has shown time and again that they are the best in the business," said Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk. "That's why we knew expanding our Ticketmaster relationship to include secure resale ticketing was the best choice we could make for our fans. And with the addition of Presence and SafeTix at our sporting venues, Mizzou fans will see an easier ticketing experience that provides our students and fans with mobile-based innovations they expect."

The University of Missouri will leverage the additional fan insights provided by digital ticketing for a direct 1-to-1 relationship with each fan to create personalized experiences tailored to specific interests and passions. The University will have access to the full lifecycle of a ticket, providing data on not just who purchased the ticket but who is attending the event as well.

Since becoming the Official Ticketing Partner of the University of Missouri, Ticketmaster has powered more than five million tickets for Mizzou athletic events.

"Ticketmaster is excited to install Ticketmaster Presence across the University of Missouri's athletic teams and venues starting this season," said Tim Martin, Senior Vice President of College Athletics for Ticketmaster, North America. "Through this renewed partnership and with our expansion into resale ticketing for the University, Mizzou fans will see quicker entry times and a personalized experience, making for easier and more enjoyable gamedays and live events."

Founded in 1839, the University of Missouri is one of the nation's largest and most storied higher-education institutions with nearly 30,000 students. The University of Missouri is home to the NCAA Division I teams known as the Missouri Tigers, which compete in the iconic Southeastern Conference (SEC).

The Missouri Tigers won two NCAA team national championships for baseball and track & field, while the football team has played in 33 bowl games, winning 15 conference titles and five division titles. The Missouri men's basketball team has played in 26 NCAA Tournaments, winning 15 regular season conference titles and eight conference tournament titles.

Tickets for University of Missouri events are available at ticketmaster.com.





