The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis to Present the World Premiere of Steph Del Rosso's THE GRADIENT

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (The Rep) will present the world premiere production of Steph Del Rosso's The Gradient, running October 1-24, 2021 at the Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA. In this social satire set in the not-so-distant future, a new facility promises to take men accused of sexual misconduct and rehabilitate them into responsible citizens, asking the question: Can we mass-produce forgiveness?

Directed by The Rep's Associate Artistic Director Amelia Acosta Powell, The Gradient stars Christina Acosta Robinson, Stephen Cefalu Jr, William DeMeritt, Stephanie Machado, and Yousof Sultani with set design by Carolyn Mraz, costumes by Raquel Barreto, lighting by Mextly Couzin, projections design by Kaitlyn Pietras and Jason H. Thompson, sound by Sadah Espii Proctor, dramaturgy by Sarah Slight, and casting by JZ Casting.

"We are thrilled to produce the world premiere of Steph Del Rosso's thought and soul-provoking psychological thriller," said Hana S. Sharif, Augustin Family Artistic Director at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. "The Gradient explores the complicated duality of accountability and redemption with a dexterity that is sure to keep audiences buzzing long after the curtain closes."