The Rep Announces Cast of ANGELS IN AMERICA

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced the star-laden cast for its season-opening production of Tony Kushner's Angels in America: Parts One and Two, running September 4 - October 6.



Headlining the cast are Meredith Baxter (Family Ties, All the President's Men) as Hannah, Barrett Foa (NCIS: Los Angeles) as Prior Walter and Peter Frechette (Thirtysomething) as Roy Cohn.



"Angels In America is one of the most iconic and revolutionary plays in the American Theatre," said Hana S. Sharif, The Rep's Augustin Family Artistic Director. "I am incredibly proud that this extraordinary group of artists has assembled to embark upon the epic journey into Tony Kushner's most brilliant and essential work of art."



Single tickets for the production will go on sale Monday, July 15. Season ticket packages are currently on sale at repstl.org or by calling The Rep's box office at 314-968-4925.



Meredith Baxter (Hannah) has been an actress for 49 years. She starred in five television series, including the long-running Family Ties. Baxter has been nominated for four Emmys and made about 60 movies for television. Her theatre credits include The Vagina Monologues, Talley's Folley and Guys and Dolls. Baxter and her Family Ties co-star Michael Gross recently reunited for an acclaimed touring production of A.R. Gurney's Love Letters.



Barrett Foa (Prior Walter) is best known as tech geek Eric Beale on all 11 seasons (and counting) of the hit CBS crime drama/comedy NCIS: Los Angeles. During his hiatuses from NCIS: LA, Barrett starred in the one-man multi-character off-Broadway hit comedy Buyer & Cellar, was nominated for an LA Ovation Award for his portrayal of Oscar in Sweet Charity at Reprise 2.0 and starred, co-wrote, and produced the sold-out hit For The Record: John Hughes in LA and NYC. Foa has also starred on Broadway in the Tony-winning musicals Avenue Q, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Beeand Mamma Mia! (original cast).



Peter Frechette (Roy Cohn) is a two-time Tony Award nominee (Eastern Standard and Our Country's Good), and received an Emmy nomination for his guest role in the seminal TV series Thirtysomething. His film performances include roles in Spike Lee's Inside Man and Miracle at St. Anna. In recent years, Frechette has been a frequent performer at Oregon Shakespeare Festival and South Coast Repertory in Coast Mesa, Calif.



Ben Cherry (Louis) has appeared in acclaimed Broadway productions of Indecent and Fiddler on the Roof, as well as the national tour of Mary Poppins. His TV credits include appearances on Smash and The Following. In the world of regional theatre, Cherry has starred in productions at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Utah Shakespeare Festival and Milwaukee Repertory Theater.



Jayson Speters (Joe Pitt) served as a professional acting apprentice at Actors Theatre of Louisville, appearing in multiple productions - including Actors Theatre's nationally renowned Humana Festival of New American Plays. Other credits include The Legend of Georgia McBride at Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis and Hulu's The Path.



Valeri Mudek (Harper Pitt) was part of the original cast and two subsequent productions of Tiny Kushner, a collection of short plays from Tony Kushner. She appeared as a recurring character on Netflix's The OA, along with guest appearances on Law and Order: SVU and ABC's Forever. Mudek got her start at Minneapolis' Guthrie Theater, appearing in productions such as A Midsummer Night's Dream and Uncle Vanya.



David Ryan Smith (Belize) was part of the original Broadway cast of One Man, Two Guvnors. He's also appeared in Actors Theatre of Louisville's Humana Festival and acted as part of Public Theater's Mobile Shakespeare Unit in New York City. Recent Off-Broadway credits include Passage and Mankind.



Gina Daniels (The Angel) returns to The Rep after appearing in 2018's Born Yesterday. Daniels most recently appeared in the 2019 Broadway production of Network. A company member at Oregon Shakespeare Festival for more than a decade, she originated the roles of Coretta Scott King and Fannie Lou Hamer in OSF's original production of All the Way.





Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories

More Hot Stories For You