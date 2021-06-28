The Muny Announces Casting for SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS

The Muny announced today the 12 extraordinary dancers and singers for its third show of its 103rd Season, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, August 12-18. The Telsey Office is the official casting partner for The Muny.

"This is a ferociously talented group of some of Broadway's best dancers," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "I can't wait to see them perform Josh and Lee's extraordinary choreography in this wonderful show. The first act challenge dance is near legendary. Get ready for goosebumps."

Joining the previously announced Kendra Kassebaum (Milly Bradon) and Edward Watts (Adam Pontipee) are Raymond Baynard (Caleb), Colby Dezelick (Frank), Leslie Donna Flesner (Dorcas), Shonica Gooden (Sarah), Garett Hawe (Ephraim), Sarah Meahl (Ruth), Harris Milgrim (Benjamin), Mikayla Renfrow (Alice), Carly Blake Sebouhian (Martha), Ryan Steele (Daniel), Brandon L. Whitmore (Gideon) and Kristin Yancy (Liza).



Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, with music direction by Valerie Gebert. Lee Wilkins will serve as associate choreographer, with music supervision and additional arrangements by Sinai Tabak.



KENDRA KASSEBAUM (Milly Bradon) Muny: Guys and Dolls (Miss Adelaide, 2019). On Broadway, Kendra originated the role of Janice in the Tony-nominated production of Come From Away as well as Sam in Leap of Faith. She played Glinda in Wicked on Broadway, in San Francisco and on the first national tour (Helen Hayes nomination). Other New York: The Receptionist (Manhattan Theatre Club) and the Tony Award-winning, Grammy-nominated production of Assassins. Kendra made her Broadway debut in Rent. For Roundabout Theatre, she performed the role of Petra in A Little Night Music, starring Vanessa Redgrave and Natasha Richardson. Kassebaum's regional appearances include Actors Theatre of Louisville, The 5th Avenue Theatre, American Conservatory Theater, Ordway, Florida Stage and her hometown St. Louis Muny. Film: The Other Woman (with Natalie Portman and Lisa Kudrow).



EDWARD WATTS (Adam Pontipee) is delighted to make his post-pandemic debut at The Muny! Broadway: Robert/David in Scandalous. Other New York: Superman (It's a Bird... It's a Plane... It's Superman), El Gallo (The Fantasticks), Joe (The Most Happy Fella) and Steve (Show Boat). Tours: The Book of Mormon, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Les Misérables and The Little Mermaid. Selected regional: The Grinch in Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Old Globe), Harold Hill in The Music Man (Goodspeed Musicals), Joe Bradley in Roman Holiday (Guthrie Theater), Carl-Magnus in A Little Night Music (Michigan Opera Theatre), Thomas Jefferson in 1776 (Goodspeed) and Miles Gloriosus in A Funny Thing... Forum (Shakespeare Theatre Company, Helen Hayes nomination). Television: NCIS: New Orleans, Quantico, The Sopranos, Rescue Me. Proud member of AEA. EdwardWatts.net.



RAYMOND BAYNARD (Caleb) is a New Jersey native debuting in his first regional production. He graduated from S.U.N.Y. Purchase with a B.F.A. in Dance. National tours: Disney's The Lion King, Hamilton. Broadway: Hamilton. He will soon be seen in MJ: The Musical, opening on Broadway in February 2022. Raymond is thrilled to be back on the stage. Instagram: @raymondbaynard



COLBY DEZELICK (Frank) is thrilled to be back at The Muny! He has been on Broadway in Miss Saigon (u/s Chris) and Anastasia (u/s Dmitry). At The Muny, Colby has been in over 11 shows including West Side Story, The Music Man and Matilda. TV: Instinct and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.



LESLIE DONNA FLESNER (Dorcas) has performed in eight Broadway shows, including Tootsie, An American in Paris, Honeymoon in Vegas, Cinderella, Chaplin, Follies, Finian's Rainbow and Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler. Other New York credits include NY City Center Encores! productions of Mack & Mabel, Call Me Madam, Finian's Rainbow, Fanny and the world premiere of War Paint starring Patti LuPone. TV: Boardwalk Empire, The Knick, The Tony Awards, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James Corden. Regionally, Leslie was most recently seen as the deliciously dim-witted Hedy LaRue in Maltz Jupiter Theatre's production of How to Succeed...; Leslie is a passionate educator and recently launched an online virtual studio called Broadway Imagined. She is thrilled to be returning to The Muny after last being seen in their production of Chicago. Proud Florida State University alumni! @lesfles



SHONICA GOODEN (Sarah) is excited to be making her Muny debut, performing in her mother's beloved hometown! Proud native of Atlanta, GA and 2011 graduate of Point Park University (BFA degree in Dance). Memphis (Felicia, Cape Fear Regional Theatre), Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope (NY City Center Encores!), Sister Act (Deloris, Music Theatre Wichita), Cats (Rumpleteazer, Broadway revival), Hamilton: An American Musical (Broadway), American Dance Machine (Sweet Georgia Brown, Joyce Theater), Matilda (national tour), Piece of My Heart, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (Broadway), Bring It On: The Musical (Broadway, national tour). TV/Film: Fosse/Verdon, Manifest, Almost Family, Ted 2 and The First Purge.



GARETT HAWE (Ephraim) is ecstatic to be a part of the Muny magic! Broadway: Mary Poppins, Newsies, Matilda, Carousel. Most recently seen as Ambrose Kemper in the North American Revival Tour of Hello, Dolly! National tours: Wicked, Mary Poppins, The 101 Dalmatians Musical, Oklahoma!. TV: NBC's Peter Pan Live!; Nurse Jackie, Dancing with the Stars, The Tonight Show. Select regional: Tulsa in Gypsy (Cape Playhouse), Hugo Peabody in Bye Bye Birdie (Sacramento Music Circus), Tommy Djilas in The Music Man (Pioneer Theatre Company), Newsies at Paper Mill Playhouse, and numerous productions with North Shore Music Theatre. Garett plays a Jet in Steven Spielberg's upcoming film adaptation of West Side Story, in theaters this December. Graduate of the University of Cincinnati-College Conservatory of Music. @garetthawe



SARAH MEAHL (Ruth) This is Sarah's 10th show at The Muny. She played Ruth in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers in 2011and is excited to be back, this time, with her husband Ed Watts. Broadway: Kiss Me, Kate; Hello, Dolly!; Cirque du Soleil's Paramour. Off-Broadway: Standard Time (The Duke), The Golden Apple (NY City Center Encores!), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Minskoff Theatre). Pre-Broadway Labs: The Music Man, The Secret Garden, Anastasia, Clueless, The Right Girl. Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, La Jolla Playhouse, Broadway Sacramento, Theatre Under The Stars, Theater of the Stars, The Muny, Kansas City Starlight, The Old Globe, Shakespeare Theatre Company and Walnut Street Theatre. TV/Film: Haunting Evidence, Isn't It Romantic? Graduate of Point Park. sarahmeahl.com @happymeahl



HARRIS MILGRIM (Benjamin) Broadway: Cats, Tootsie. Numerous Off-Broadway, NY City Center Encores!, national tour, concerts and regional theatres including The Muny, Paper Mill Playhouse, 5th Avenue Theatre, Dallas Theater Center and more. Extended credits and more at harrismilgrim.com.



MIKAYLA RENFROW (Alice) is overjoyed to be back at The Muny! She has recently graduated from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and is ready to be back in front of audiences. Her most recent credits include Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (The Muny), Janet in The Rocky Horror Show, Rose in The Secret Garden with Connor Gallagher and Eve in Awaited: A Christmas Experience.



CARLY BLAKE SEBOUHIAN (Martha) is thrilled to be returning to The Muny after having been seen in Mary Poppins and Fiddler on the Roof. On Broadway, Carly has been appearing in The Phantom of the Opera, where she will return when the show reopens in October. Other New York credits include Fiorello! and Brigadoon at NY City Center Encores! as well as the original workshop of An American in Paris. Regionally, she has been seen in Sweet Charity (Pioneer Theatre Company) and The Nutty Professor (Tennessee Performing Arts Center) directed by the legendary Jerry Lewis. TV/Film credits include The Punisher (Netflix), For Life (ABC) and Equal Standard starring Ice-T. @carlyblake419



RYAN STEELE (Daniel) Broadway: Carousel, Newsies (Astaire nomination), Matilda, West Side Story (Baby John), Billy Elliot and will soon be seen in Once Upon a One More Time. Tour: An American in Paris (Jerry Mulligan). Other stage: The Music Man (Kennedy Center), A Chorus Line and The Wild Party (both for NY City Center Encores!), In Your Arms (The Old Globe), Carousel (Houston Grand Opera). Film/TV: FX's Fosse/Verdon, Girls5Eva, Ted 2, Five Dances, NBC's Peter Pan Live!; Smash, and most recently, Netflix's I'm Thinking of Ending Things and Better Nate Than Ever from Disney+.



BRANDON L. WHITMORE (Gideon) is thrilled to be playing Gideon in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers at The Muny. Tour: Hello, Dolly! Favorite regional credits: The Muny, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, North Carolina Theatre. BFA in Dance Performance from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia.



KRISTIN YANCY (Liza) is a dancer, actor, singer and creator based in Brooklyn, New York. She is so deeply grateful to be back onstage (live!) and thrilled to be making her Muny debut! Some favorite credits include: The Cher Show (Broadway), Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (Broadway, u/s Disco Donna), Queen of the Night (off-Broadway, Nadia), The Who's Tommy (direction and choreography by Josh Rhodes, The Kennedy Center), West Side Story (Guthrie Theater, u/s Anita), Hostage, a film by Ryan Heffington and Bliss, a new musical (world premiere, The 5th Avenue Theatre). Kristin is a producer and co-owner of immersive theatre company MinuteZero. Proud WashU grad! kristinyancy.com



ABOUT THE SHOW:

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers has a book by Lawrence Kasha and David Landay, lyrics by Johnny Mercer, music by Gene de Paul and new songs by Al Kasha and Joel Hirschhorn. This fan-favorite is based on the MGM film and "The Sobbin' Women" by Stephen Vincent Benet. Seven Brides for Seven Brothers features dance music arrangements by Sam Davis.



Based on the Academy Award-winning 1954 film, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is Americana at its finest. With an age-old tale of wooing and winning, the battle of the sexes and some barn-raising dancing, this western rollick features whistle-worthy favorites, including "Bless Your Beautiful Hide" and "Goin' Courtin'." With two of the most eminent dance scenes in musical theatre history and seven times the fun, saddle up for an unforgettable joyride through the Oregon frontier.



Current season ticket holders for the 2021 season will receive their season tickets later this month. New season subscriptions for the 2021 five-show season are currently available, with single tickets becoming available July 12. Tickets can be purchased online at muny.org or by phone by calling (314) 361-1900 ext 1550. Currently, the box office in Forest Park is closed for walk-up service until July 5.