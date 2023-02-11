The Midnight Company to Present JUST ONE LOOK at The Blue Strawberry in March

As part of their 2023 season, The Midnight Company will present the world premiere production of JUST ONE LOOK, a cabaret show based on the life and music of pop icon Linda Ronstadt. Ruling the pop charts in the 1970's, Ronstadt was often called the 'First Lady of Rock' and recently began climbing the charts again this month with her song "Long Long Time" that was featured in the emotional third episode of the HBO hit show "The Last of Us." Ten of Ronstadt's songs reached the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 Singles and her hit 'You're No Good" reached number one. She is the recipient of 12 Grammy Awards and 21 Grammy nominations, she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program, was nominated for a Tony Award for Leading Actress in a Musical (THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE) and was a 2019 Kennedy Center Honoree for her lifetime contributions to American Culture though the performing arts.

Kelly Howe will star as Linda Ronstadt. Howe told BroadwayWorld in a previous interview that when she was working in piano bars in New York City she would sing Ronstadt's music and try to emulate her voice. She said, "I like her work as a balladeer, but I also love singing her rock stuff." Midnight Company's Artistic Director Joe Hanrahan will play a veteran rock 'n roll journalist who is finally getting his long-coveted interview with his unrequited love. JUST ONE LOOK was also written and is being directed by Hanrahan. The show will feature some of Ronstadt's most popular music. Backing Howe's vocals will be the JUST ONE LOOK band, led by music director and pianist Curt Landes, with Tom Maloney on guitar and bass, and Mark Rogers on percussion and backup vocals.

The cabaret-style show will be produced at The Blue Strawberry on Wednesday, March 1, 8, and 15 at 7:30 pm. Hanrahan is partnering with The Blue Strawberry's Jim Dolan to incorporate a theatrical element into classic cabaret style performances. Tickets are on sale now at BlueStrawberrySTL.com or by calling 314-256-1745. For more information about JUST ONE LOOK visit midnightcompany.com or BlueStrawberrySTL.com.