Tamar Greene, Adam Heller, Jessica Vosk, and Others React to Their Nominations for The St. Louis Theater Circle Awards

The nominees’ reactions are starting to pour in following the St. Louis Theater Circle Awards announcement last week naming the nominees for their annual awards. The St. Louis Theater Circle Awards ceremony, known locally as “The Theater Prom,” will be held at The Loretto-Hilton Center on Monday, March 24, 2025. Awards will be presented in 34 categories for outstanding achievement in Musicals, Dramas, Comedies, and Opera.

Leading all companies is The Muny with 30 nominations. The Muny’s Artistic Director Mike Isaacson said, “We are so honored and humbled by these nominations,” I’ve been calling to notify the nominees, and they’re uniformly grateful to have their work acknowledged.”

Two of the nominated actors Isaacson called were Adam Heller and Jessica Vosk. Heller played Tevye in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and Vosk starred as Jenna in The Muny premiere of WAITRESS. Both were nominated for Outstanding Performer in a Musical.

Heller called his nomination a thrill. “I couldn’t be happier for the production, and our great company of actors,” he continued, “Fiddler was pure, intoxicating joy!”

Nominee Adam Heller and The Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, Photo Credit: Phillip Hamer

Vosk said, “Taking on Jenna in ‘Waitress’ had been a goal of mine for quite some time. The fact that I got to take this on in such a new way, thanks to the vision of The Muny and the creative team, was beyond what I could have dreamed up.” She told Broadway World, “I am so grateful!”

The Muny’s nominations include four nods for set design. Bellville, Illinois native Ann Beyersdorfer was called out for her versatile set design for LES MISERABLES at The Muny. This year she received two nominations for Outstanding Set Design in a Musical. Her work on Disney’s NEWISES at STAGES St. Louis was also nominated.

On the day nominations were announced Beyersdorfer took to Instagram posting that “she was honored to be listed among a talented group of designers and colleagues.” She credits all the heart, craftsmanship, and work that goes into bringing her ideas to fruition. “Designs aren’t created in a vacuum but are a reflection of immense creative collaboration and support from assistants, directors, other designers, and cast members.” She said, “I am thrilled to have my work recognized, and am grateful to The Muny and STAGES for making me a part of the stories they told.”

STAGES St. Louis picked up another 18 nominations in addition to Beyersdorfer’s. Artistic Director Gayle Seay and Executive Producer Andrew Kuhlman said, “We are so proud to receive these 19 nominations from The St. Louis Theater Circle, but we take even more pride in the incredible work of our artists and designers. They shined all year long at STAGES. We say thank you on their behalf.”

STAGES production of RAGTIME garnered 10 nominations and is one of the two most nominated productions of the year. Marissa McGowan, Tamar Greene, and Shereen Pimentel, were all nominated for their individual performances in the musical.

McGowan told Broadway World that she was thrilled to be nominated for a Theater Circle Award. “This is one of the greatest roles I’ve played in my life, and I am honored to have my work and our production recognized,” she said.

Greene, Broadway’s current and longest running George Washington in Hamilton said, “I’m so grateful for this nomination.” He shared that portraying Coalhouse Walker Jr. was a dream come true for him, and it was made more special sharing the stage with his wife and son. “I am deeply honored to have brought RAGTIME to life at STAGES alongside an extraordinary cast and crew,” he said.

Nominees Tamar Greene and Shereen Pimentel, RAGTIME; Photo Credit: Phillip Hamer

Outstanding Supporting Performer nominee Shereen Pimentel said, “It has always been a dream of mine to perform the role of Sarah, so this nomination is so special to me. Thank you to The St. Louis Theater Circle for this recognition.”

The STAGES St. Louis production of Disney’s NEWSIES was also nominated for five awards including one for Lindsay Joy Lancaster’s outstanding choreography. Disney’s NEWSIES was the first time Lancaster choreographed a full-length musical production. In their review, Broadway World said Lancaster’s choreography “electrified with an athletic blend of classical and contemporary dance.”

Lancaster said, “I’m incredibly honored to be nominated among such esteemed artists and am deeply grateful to the St. Louis theater community for their warm embrace.” She humbly gave credit to director Steve Bebout and her assistant choreographer Giuseppe Little saying, “they made this opportunity possible. Lancaster calls St. Louis “a truly special place to create art.”

Tesseract Theatre picked up eight nominations for ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL and another 5 nominations for their production of Matthew Lopez’s THE INHERITANCE PARTS 1 & 2. Creative Director Kevin Corpuz said, “I’m beyond excited for our 13 nominations this year! Brittanie Gunn and I are incredibly proud of our team’s hard work. Congratulations to all the artists and nominees!”

Nominee Aaron Fischer and The Cast of ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL, Photo Credit: FF

Newcomer and first-time nominee Aaron Fischer captivated audiences, critics, and his co-star/fellow nominee Sarah Wilkinson with his nominated performance as Dimitry. Fischer shared that he was overwhelmed by the love and support for Tesseract’s ANASTASIA. “It was an incredible production to be part of with an amazing team of people. I am honored and excited to be a part of this phenomenal community of artists,” Fischer gushed!

THE INHERITANCE PARTS 1& 2 received five nominations including nods for Outstanding Drama, Outstanding Ensemble, and individual recognition for Director Stephen Peirick, and actors Gabriel Paul and Margery Handy. Peirick said, “It’s such an honor to see Tesseract Theatre’s production receive five St. Louis Theater Circle nominations.” He shared that this is the first time he has been nominated as a director and that he couldn’t be prouder that it was for Lopez’s incredible script. Peirick was elated that the entire company was recognized as an ensemble. “This recognition is the icing on the cake of an already unforgettable experience,” he exclaimed.

Actor Margery Handy could barely contain herself. She beamed, “I am bursting with excitement. I honestly can’t believe I was nominated.” Handy shared that she was thankful for Peirick’s phenomenal direction and grateful to have worked with the entire cast. “I am so honored to receive this nomination and to represent THE INHERITANCE at this year’s St. Louis Theatre Circle Awards,”

Nominee Margery Handy, The Inheritance Part 2, Photo Credit: Florence Flick

The Repertory Theater of St. Louis also received a whopping 19 nominations for their productions of MOBY DICK, AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY, DIAL M FOR MURDER, and THE ROOMATE. Augustin Family Artistic Director Kate Bergstrom and Managing Director Danny Williams shared that they were “truly honored to receive 19 nominations from The St. Louis Theater Circle.”

Bergstrom and Williams said, “This recognition not only celebrates the hard work, dedication, and creativity of all the local and national renowned artists involved, but it reflects the vibrant and thriving community in St. Louis, which we are so grateful to be a part of.” They continued, “It inspires us to continue to create excellent, engaging and relevant performances that are tremendously entertaining.”

MOBY DICK writer and director David Catlin was nominated for Outstanding Director of a Drama. Catlin exclaimed, “This is wonderful news!” He talked about how much he enjoyed getting to spend time in St. Louis and at The Rep. “I shared the news of the eight nominations for MOBY DICK with our actors and design team,” he continued, “they are also grateful for the nominations!” Outstanding Director Nominee David Catlin, MOBY DICK

St. Louisan Alan Knoll is a triple nominee for both acting and directing. Knoll is nominated for his supporting role in AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY at The Rep, for his leading role in WE ALL FALL DOWN at New Jewish Theater, and as Outstanding Director for RED at New Jewish Theatre. In addition to his nominations, critic Lynn Venhaus named Knoll “Artist of the Year” on her 2024 annual love of theatre list on poplifestl.com for what she called “some of his finest work.”

Following the publication of the article announcing the nominations on Broadway World, Knoll took to Facebook, shared the link, and posted, “I am honored to be included in this brilliant group of theatre artists.” His post began an avalanche of congratulatory messages on his social media accounts. Triple Nominee Alan Knoll

Knoll told Broadway World, “I was thrilled to say the least.” He hoped for a nomination this year, but said he never thought he would receive three. “I was very lucky to get to play Charlie in AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY and Saul in WE ALL FALL DOWN. Directing RED was icing on the cake.” Knoll continued, “The acknowledgement of my work this year is unbelievable. I am humbled, moved, and honored.”

Two of Knoll’s nominations were for his work at New Jewish Theatre. New Jewish Theater also picked up 19 total nods across all five of their productions last season.

New Jewish Theater Artistic Director Rebekah Scallet says, “I’m thrilled that all five of NJT’s 2024 productions were included in the St. Louis Theater Circle nominations. Each show was a labor of love, with artists pouring themselves body and soul into the process.” Scallet told Broadway World that it feels great to see their hard work recognized, while also shining a light on the consistent quality of their season.

The St. Louis Theatre Circle Award recipients will be announced on Monday, August 24, 2025, at The Loretto-Hilton Center, home of The Repertory Theater of St. Louis. The Rep’s Kate Bergstrom and Danny Williams said, “We look forward to welcoming all the nominees to the Loretto-Hilton for a celebratory evening honoring our city’s best.”

A full list of the nominees can be found at stltheatercircle.org. Tickets for the 12th Annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards are available for purchase at stlrep.org. Admission is $23 ($20 admission and $3 processing fee.) The evening begins with a happy hour at 6:30pm. The awards ceremony starts at 7:30 pm. Click the link below to purchase tickets and join in the festivities.

Jessica Vosk in Waitress Photo Credit: Phillip Hamer

