Talmi Entertainment Renames MOSCOW BALLET'S GREAT RUSSIAN NUTCRACKER In Solidarity With Ukraine

In solidarity with the people of Ukraine, Talmi Entertainment announces the company's flagship production, "Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker," will be renamed "NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet." Talmi Entertainment is an independent, American owned production company based in the Berkshires of Massachusetts. Founder, Akiva Talmi, whose family came to America from Odessa, Ukraine, expands upon this decision:

"Talmi Entertainment unequivocally rejects this war on Ukraine. Our central message in bringing dance to America has always been one of peace and unity. This name change is consistent with the founding values reflected in our earliest projects: the First International Glasnost Festival and the Kozlov's Leap to Freedom tour, which came about as Communism collapsed. 'NUTCRACKER! The Magic of Christmas Ballet,' featuring renowned Artistic Director Nobuhiro Terada and an international cast of artists, continues our mission to use the universal language of dance to bridge cultural divides. For thirty years we have worked with the opera houses of Ukraine in Kharkiv, Lviv, Odessa, Kyiv, and Dnipro, and we shall continue this work to demonstrate our commitment to peace and international unity."

Acclaimed for its exquisite Dove of Peace adagio and unique setting of Act II in the Land of Peace and Harmony, "NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet" is the largest touring production of its kind. New and returning audiences will love its world-class dancers and acrobats, dramatic storytelling and visually stunning larger than life puppets. New to the production are a flock of white doves and a cadre of delicate marionettes crafted by Master Puppeteers in the World UNESCO Heritage city of Prague, Czech Republic. Under the direction of Nobuhiro Terada (designated People's Artist of Ukraine), this truly extraordinary production brings back the tradition of joy and magic that families nationwide have enjoyed for 30 years.

After a two year live performance hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the artists of "NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet" are thrilled to be back on the road and ready to bring the joy of this timeless Christmas classic to your town. "NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet" will be coming to The Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis, MO, on Sunday, December 18th, 3:00 PM matinee and 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now: Nutcracker.com.

A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine, allowing the artists and patrons to use this 2022 Tour as a platform to directly help those in need. Every purchase moves us closer to our goal of $100,000 in donations to UNICEF, which will directly help women, children, and those most critically affected.