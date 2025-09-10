THE WOMAN IN BLACK Comes to The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced its upcoming presentation of the original London production of The Woman in Black, the spine-chilling theatrical sensation direct from London’s West End. With over 30 years of global acclaim, this electrifying production comes to the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University October 8-26, 2025, promising an unforgettable evening of suspense, atmosphere, and gripping drama.

Robin Herford, the original director of the London production, helms this thrilling adaptation of Susan Hill’s ghost story, ensuring every eerie detail is brought to life on stage. Audiences will be transported to an ominous world of misty marshes, moaning winds, and spine-tingling mystery as a lawyer, haunted by a spectral figure in black, recruits a skeptical young actor to help unravel his tale of terror. As their story unfolds, the duo becomes ensnared in a chilling sequence of events that must be experienced to be believed.

Praised by The Guardian as “one of British theatre’s biggest – and scariest – hits,” The Woman in Black is a theatrical masterpiece that has been translated to over 12 languages and captivated millions. The production features a stellar cast, three actors share the two roles in repertory, David Acton, who plays Arthur Kipps has performed in over 20 plays at the Royal Shakespeare Company and has appeared on numerous televisions shows including “Call the Midwife.” He’s joined by James Byng as The Actor, who made his West End debut at 10 years old playing Oliver in Oliver! and has appeared in The Woman in Black in the West End. Ben Porter performs both roles of Arthur Kipps and The Actor, he’s known for his work at The National Theatre in The Invention of Love, The Heiress and An Enemy of the People. Ben is the first actor in the 28 year history of this production to play both roles in rep.

Adapted for the stage by Stephen Mallatratt, The Woman in Black production team is brimming with top theatrical talent including director Robin Herford, known for his time with Sir Alan Ayckbourn at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough UK, alongside associate director AnTony Eden, designer Michael Holt, lighting designer Anshuman Bhatia, sound designer Sebastian Frost, Vision Productions by Imogen Finlayson and stage manager Kayleigh Laymon.

This production is being produced in a special arrangement with PW Productions, the original West End producers. PW Productions is one of the West End’s most prolific and significant theatre producers, responsible for some of the most successful productions in British theatre since it was founded in 1983 by Peter Wilson MBE. Productions have included Spirited Away at the London Coliseum, Stephen Daldry’s An Inspector Calls, De La Guarda at the Roundhouse, Nigel Slater’s Toast, Ross Willis’ Wonder Boy and many more. In partnership with promoters and co-producers, it has also presented work in Japan, Singapore, Canada, USA, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Austria, Australia and Hong Kong.