THE ADDAMS FAMILY New National Tour Comes To Stifel Theatre In April

A comical feast that embraces the kookiness in every family, the hysterically macabre musical, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, hits the road as Big League premieres its brand-new production for the 2025 National Tour. This 9-month tour will include a stop in St. Louis at Stifel Theatre for one performance only on Thursday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $31 and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or in person at the Enterprise Center Box Office. For ticket information and box office hours, please visit StifelTheatre.com

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a ‘respectable' family. A man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change on that fateful night as the family hosts a dinner for Wednesday's “normal" boyfriend and his parents.

On the heels of Wednesday, the 3rd most-watched show on Netflix, Big League presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a devilishly delightful musical comedy based on the creepy, iconic characters by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams. THE ADDAMS FAMILY Musical has a Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa.

The 2025 National Tour will be led by Rodrigo Aragon as Gomez and Renee Kathleen Koher as Morticia, with Melody Munitz starring as Wednesday and Logan Clinger as Pugsley. Chris Carsten plays the role of Uncle Fester with Shereen Hickman as Grandma, David Eldridge as Lucas, Jackson Barnes as Lurch, John Adkison as Mal, and Sarah Mackenzie Baron as Alice. Rounding out the cast are Dalton

Bertolone, Sarah Coleman, John Cuozzo, Max DeSantis, Lyndell Finger, Collin Hendley, Alyssa Jacqueline, Samantha Parada, Alex Pletikapich, Sophie Rapiejko, Delaney Shea, and Gretchen Vosburgh.

The National Tour is Directed and Choreographed by Antoinette DiPietropolo. Thomas Fosnocht is the Music Supervisor. Set Design is by Randel Wright, Lighting and Video Design by Charles Ford, and Sound Design by Anthony Lopez and Tim Riggs. Casting is by Alison Franck. Daniel Sher is the Executive Producer.

For more information and the full tour route, visit www.TheAddamsFamilyTour.com

