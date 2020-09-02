Stages St. Louis Announces Launch of THE STAGES COLLECTION

One-of-a-kind items are now available to the public!

STAGES St. Louis has announced the launch of The STAGES Collection, a creative online shopping division. The Collection, consisting of hand­made, one-of-a-kind items designed and built by STAGES artists, will be available to the public on Tuesday, September 1. The STAGES Collection was launched in response to the COVID-19 challenge as a way to keep STAGES artists employed while giving the St. Louis Community a way to bring STAGES-quality items into their homes.

"In a time of greatly challenged fundraising, STAGES has gone back to its core mission of telling stories and bonding people through the arts," said Jack Lane, STAGES' Executive Producer. "Each of these designs in The STAGES Collection were carefully created and crafted with a sense of fun, fantasy, friends, and family. It is our hope that the stories of The STAGES Collection create both happiness and new stories for its owners."

The Collection consists of three lines: "Fun", "Festive", and "Fabulous". The "Fun" line consists of delightful outdoor games like giant Jenga, cornhole, and yard dice, all created by STAGES Technical Director Josh Aune and Artistic Coordinator Alicia Scott­Aune. "Festive" includes charming hand-painted, seasonal decorations like rustic pumpkins, holiday welcome signs, and snowman and scarecrow door hangers, along with gorgeous, one-of-a-kind tree skirts and stockings designed by STAGES Resident Costume Designer Brad Musgrove. The "Fabulous" line features stunning items to elevate hearts and homes like artisan wooden cutting boards, hand-beaded jewelry, and elegant lampshades made from elegant fabrics used in previous STAGES productions.

Beginning September 1, the Collection can be shopped at StagesStlouis.com/shop. Items can also be ordered by calling (314) 604-6127 from 10am to 4pm, Monday - Friday. Pieces will be picked up at The Kent Center for Theatre Arts in Chesterfield, Missouri. All proceeds benefit STAGES' artistic and educational programs.

