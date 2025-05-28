 tracking pixel
St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Unveil Winners

The winners were named in 19 categories (plus WOW! Performance Awards and Special Recognition Awards).

By: May. 28, 2025
St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Unveil Winners Image
The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards winners have been revealed! The ceremony was hosted by 2019 & 2020 SLHSMTA Outstanding Lead Actor winner Michael Harp and directed by Lee Anne Mathews. The winners were named in 19 categories (plus WOW! Performance Awards and Special Recognition Awards) including the Outstanding Lead Actress and the Outstanding Lead Actor who will go on to compete in the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards on Monday, June 23 at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City, presented by The Broadway League Foundation.
 
 

Outstanding Musical Level 1:

Westminster Christian Academy, Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Musical Level 2:

Lutheran High School South, Little Women
 

Outstanding Lead Actress:

Amelie Lock | Ladue Horton Watkins High School

Outstanding Lead Actor:

Tyler Bugg | Liberty High School
Outstanding Supporting Actress:
Molly Sallaberry | Saint Louis Priory School

Outstanding Supporting Actor:
Kevin Friel | Lutheran High School South

Outstanding Student Costume Design & Execution:

Clara Walker & Emily Nguyen | Liberty High School

Outstanding Faculty Costume Design & Execution:

Jenn Erickson | DaySpring Arts & Education
Dianne Mueller | Westminster Christian Academy
 

Outstanding Ensemble:

Lutheran High School South, Little Women
 

Outstanding Orchestra:

Edwardsville High School, Chicago: Teen Edition

Outstanding Student Scenic Design & Execution:
    

Allena Mitchell & Avery Bowen | Liberty High School

Outstanding Faculty Scenic Design & Execution:

Eden Hudder | Frist Baptist Academy
Rick Christensen | Francis Howell Central High School

Outstanding Student Choreography:

Sophia Huddleston | Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School

Outstanding Faculty Choreography:

Katheryn Pennington | Lutheran High School of St. Charles County
 

Outstanding Student Technical Execution:

Rachel Church | Liberty High School

Outstanding Faculty Technical Execution:

Evan Sanft | Lutheran High School South
 

Outstanding Musical Direction:

Carter Datz | Liberty High School

Outstanding Direction:

Phylan Peters-Bahkou | Lutheran High School South
 
Student Reporters:
Eric Perschbacher Belleville West High School
Jane Nordstrom, Visitation Academy
 
 
Special Recognition Awards and WOW! Performance Awards for outstanding work in support of the production were also given out.
 

SPECIAL RECOGNITION:

Awarded for an outstanding performance in a role not eligible for a nomination.
Bayless High School
Christian Brothers College High School
Oakville High School
St. Joseph's Academy
 

WOW! MOMENTS:

Awarded to a production for something that goes above and beyond what is expected of a traditional high school production
Eureka High School
Hazelwood West High School
Rockwood Summit High School
 
CAROL B. LOEB PRODUCTION ENHANCEMENT AWARDS:
Created to provide investments in the technical production elements of select High School theatre programs.
Incarnate Word Academy
University City High School
 

