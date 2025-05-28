St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Unveil Winners

The winners were named in 19 categories (plus WOW! Performance Awards and Special Recognition Awards).
The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards winners have been revealed! The ceremony was hosted by 2019 & 2020 SLHSMTA Outstanding Lead Actor winner Michael Harp and directed by Lee Anne Mathews. The winners were named in 19 categories (plus WOW! Performance Awards and Special Recognition Awards) including the Outstanding Lead Actress and the Outstanding Lead Actor who will go on to compete in the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards on Monday, June 23 at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City, presented by The Broadway League Foundation.
Westminster Christian Academy, Hello, Dolly!
Lutheran High School South, Little Women
Amelie Lock | Ladue Horton Watkins High School
Tyler Bugg | Liberty High School
Outstanding Supporting Actress:
Molly Sallaberry | Saint Louis Priory School
Kevin Friel | Lutheran High School South
Clara Walker & Emily Nguyen | Liberty High School
Jenn Erickson | DaySpring Arts & Education
Dianne Mueller | Westminster Christian Academy
Lutheran High School South, Little Women
Edwardsville High School, Chicago: Teen Edition
Allena Mitchell & Avery Bowen | Liberty High School
Eden Hudder | Frist Baptist Academy
Rick Christensen | Francis Howell Central High School
Sophia Huddleston | Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School
Katheryn Pennington | Lutheran High School of St. Charles County
Rachel Church | Liberty High School
Evan Sanft | Lutheran High School South
Carter Datz | Liberty High School
Phylan Peters-Bahkou | Lutheran High School South
Student Reporters:
Eric Perschbacher Belleville West High School
Jane Nordstrom, Visitation Academy
Special Recognition Awards and WOW! Performance Awards for outstanding work in support of the production were also given out.
Awarded for an outstanding performance in a role not eligible for a nomination.
Bayless High School
Christian Brothers College High School
Oakville High School
St. Joseph's Academy
Awarded to a production for something that goes above and beyond what is expected of a traditional high school production
Eureka High School
Hazelwood West High School
Rockwood Summit High School
CAROL B. LOEB PRODUCTION ENHANCEMENT AWARDS:
Created to provide investments in the technical production elements of select High School theatre programs.
Incarnate Word Academy
University City High School
