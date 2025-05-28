St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Unveil Winners

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards winners have been revealed! The ceremony was hosted by 2019 & 2020 SLHSMTA Outstanding Lead Actor winner Michael Harp and directed by Lee Anne Mathews. The winners were named in 19 categories (plus WOW! Performance Awards and Special Recognition Awards) including the Outstanding Lead Actress and the Outstanding Lead Actor who will go on to compete in the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards on Monday, June 23 at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City, presented by The Broadway League Foundation.





Outstanding Musical Level 1:

Westminster Christian Academy, Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Musical Level 2:

Lutheran High School South, Little Women



Outstanding Lead Actress:

Amelie Lock | Ladue Horton Watkins High School

Outstanding Lead Actor:

Tyler Bugg | Liberty High School

Outstanding Supporting Actress:

Molly Sallaberry | Saint Louis Priory School

Outstanding Supporting Actor:

Kevin Friel | Lutheran High School South

Outstanding Student Costume Design & Execution:

Clara Walker & Emily Nguyen | Liberty High School

Outstanding Faculty Costume Design & Execution:

Jenn Erickson | DaySpring Arts & Education

Dianne Mueller | Westminster Christian Academy



Outstanding Ensemble:

Lutheran High School South, Little Women



Outstanding Orchestra:

Edwardsville High School, Chicago: Teen Edition

Outstanding Student Scenic Design & Execution:



Allena Mitchell & Avery Bowen | Liberty High School

Outstanding Faculty Scenic Design & Execution:

Eden Hudder | Frist Baptist Academy

Rick Christensen | Francis Howell Central High School

Outstanding Student Choreography:

Sophia Huddleston | Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School

Outstanding Faculty Choreography:

Katheryn Pennington | Lutheran High School of St. Charles County



Outstanding Student Technical Execution:

Rachel Church | Liberty High School

Outstanding Faculty Technical Execution:

Evan Sanft | Lutheran High School South



Outstanding Musical Direction:

Carter Datz | Liberty High School

Outstanding Direction:

Phylan Peters-Bahkou | Lutheran High School South



Student Reporters:

Eric Perschbacher Belleville West High School

Jane Nordstrom, Visitation Academy





Special Recognition Awards and WOW! Performance Awards for outstanding work in support of the production were also given out.



SPECIAL RECOGNITION:

Awarded for an outstanding performance in a role not eligible for a nomination.

Bayless High School

Christian Brothers College High School

Oakville High School

St. Joseph's Academy



WOW! MOMENTS:

Awarded to a production for something that goes above and beyond what is expected of a traditional high school production

Eureka High School

Hazelwood West High School

Rockwood Summit High School



CAROL B. LOEB PRODUCTION ENHANCEMENT AWARDS:

Created to provide investments in the technical production elements of select High School theatre programs.

Incarnate Word Academy

University City High School



