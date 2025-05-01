St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Reveals Nominees And Host

The ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 15 at 7:00 p.m. at The Fabulous Fox.
The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation, The Muny, and the Fabulous Fox has announced the nominees for the eighth annual St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards (SLHSMTA) presented by Carol B. Loeb. The ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 15 at 7:00 p.m. at The Fabulous Fox.
The nominees were announced today and will be presented with commemorative medallions at ceremonies hosted at their respective schools. Tickets for the May 15 awards ceremony are $10 and will go on sale Friday, May 2 at 10:00 a.m. online at MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111.
Belleville West High School | The Prom (School Edition)
Marquette High School | The Drowsy Chaperone
Mary Institute & St. Louis Country Day School | Hadestown: Teen Edition
Nerinx Hall High School | Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Westminster Christian Academy | Hello, Dolly!
Festus High School | Les Misérables (School Edition)
First Baptist Academy O'Fallon | Disney's Newsies
Francis Howell Central High School | Twelfth Night the Musical
Liberty High School | Hadestown Teen Edition
Lutheran High School South | Little Women the Musical
Safiya Austin-El | Grand Center Arts Academy
Amelie Lock | Ladue Horton Watkins High School
AnnaKait Peters-Bahkou | Lutheran High School South
Allie Lappin | Marquette High School
Kamryn Zavorka | Waterloo High School
Charlotte Roberts | Westminster Christian Academy
Owen Hanford | Chaminade College Preparatory School
Tyler Bugg | Liberty High School
Sam Woollard | Liberty High School
Stephan Bosnjak | Marquette High School
Charlie Mathis | Westminster Christian Academy
Avery Bengtson | Chaminade College Preparatory School
Micah West | Grand Center Arts Academy
Lauren Welsch | Lutheran High School South
Brooke Scheidler | Marquette High School
Molly Sallaberry | Saint Louis Priory School
Eric Perschbacher | Belleville West High School
Jonas Coffman | Lutheran High School of St. Charles County
Kevin Friel | Lutheran High School South
Drew Mathers | Marquette High School
Adam Schelker | Westminster Christian Academy
Liberty High School | Hadestown: Teen Edition
Lutheran High School of St. Charles County | Mary Poppins
Lutheran High School South | Little Women the Musical
Marquette High School | The Drowsy Chaperone
Westminster Christian Academy | Hello, Dolly!
Clayton High School | Les Misérables (School Edition)
Edwardsville High School | Chicago: Teen Edition
Lutheran High School South| Little Women the Musical
Marquette High School | The Drowsy Chaperone
O'Fallon Township High School | Hadestown: Teen Edition
Missy Gehrke | Liberty High School
Brian M. Scheller | Lutheran High School of St. Charles County
Phylan Peters-Bahkou | Lutheran High School South
Rebecca Young | Marquette High School
Julie Lanier | Nerinx Hall High School
Allen Schwamb | Westminster Christian Academy
David Wilton | Highland High School
Carter Datz | Liberty High School
Brian M. Scheller | Lutheran High School
Madison Foreman | Marquette Catholic High School
Allen Schwamb | Westminster Christian Academy
Caitlyn Jenkins | Belleville West High School
Josephine Guertzgen & Cheyenne Crafton | DeSoto High School
Olivia Carleton | Francis Howell Central High School
Clara Walker & Emily Nguyen | Liberty High School
Jenn Erickson | DaySpring Arts & Education
Eve Knipp | O'Fallon Township High School
Melissa Shipley | Principia High School
Dianne Mueller | Westminster Christian Academy
Grace Fenton & Kylee Sowers | Highland High School
Rachel Church | Liberty High School
John Gong & Benjamin Huster | Lutheran High School
Timothy Henderson | Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School
David Blake | Clayton High School
Evan Sanft | Lutheran High School South
Bryce Miller | Marquette High School
Kyle Yorg | Nerinx Hall High School
Quentin Cockerham | Westminster Christian Academy
Madison Crump, Fiona "Sage" Dobbins & Wynter Dunlap | Crossroads College Preparatory School
Michael Hunter | Hazelwood Central High School
Caihya Fisk | Holt High School
Sophia Huddleston | Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School
Ashley Melton | Edwardsville High School
Katheryn Pennington | Lutheran High School
Avery Lux | Principia High School
Ellen Isom | Visitation Academy
Nathalia LeBron-Suarez & Holiday Johnson | Collinsville High School
Maggie Powers | Cor Jesu Academy
Grace Fenton | Highland High School
Allena Mitchell & Avery Bowen | Liberty High School
Katie Orr | DaySpring Arts & Education
Eden Hudder | First Baptist Academy O'Fallon
Rick Christensen | Francis Howell Central High School
Rebecca Young | Marquette High School
Patrick Huber | Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School
Jane Nordmann | Visitation Academy
Eric Perschbacher | Belleville West High School
Angel DiSalvo | Marquette High School
Grace Harrison-Brunstein | First Baptist Academy O'Fallon
Mary Corkery | Rockwood Summit High School
Bayless High School
Christian Brothers College High School
Eureka High School
Hazelwood West High School
Incarnate Word Academy
Oakville High School
Rockwood Summit High School
St. Joseph's Academy
University City High School
The 2019 & 2020 SLHSMTA Outstanding Lead Actor winner Michael Harp will return as host! Host Michael Harp is a St. Louis native and graduate of Berklee College of Music in Boston. Michael has performed in New York for the Jimmy Awards and in Chicago for Lyric Opera, “Kurt” The Sound of Music; Drury Lane “Michael” Billy Elliot; Paramount Theatre “Rolf” The Sound of Music' “Ralphie” A Christmas Story. Television credits include NBC's ‘Chicago Fire,' HBO's ‘Somebody Somewhere.' Regional credits include Bucks County Playhouse White Christmas “U/S Phil, Jimmy.” Michael has won the St. Louis High School Musical Award for ‘best actor' in both 2019 and 2020. He has also appeared in more than 20 productions at The Muny in St. Louis including The Addams Family as “Pugsley” and as “Michael” in Billy Elliot for which he won Best Supporting Actor (Broadway World).
The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards (SLHSMTA) are produced by The Fabulous Fox, The Muny and The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation. This program is designed to celebrate outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre. Participating schools have their productions evaluated by a panel of theatre professionals. The year-long adjudication process culminates in an awards ceremony modeled on the Tony Awards. The winners of the Outstanding Actress and Outstanding Actor categories will travel to New York (all expenses paid) to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (Jimmy Awards) program and to participate in a week-long professional development experience
