St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Reveals Nominees And Host

The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation, The Muny, and the Fabulous Fox has announced the nominees for the eighth annual St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards (SLHSMTA) presented by Carol B. Loeb. The ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 15 at 7:00 p.m. at The Fabulous Fox.

The nominees were announced today and will be presented with commemorative medallions at ceremonies hosted at their respective schools. Tickets for the May 15 awards ceremony are $10 and will go on sale Friday, May 2 at 10:00 a.m. online at MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111.

Outstanding Musical Level 1:

Belleville West High School | The Prom (School Edition)

Marquette High School | The Drowsy Chaperone

Mary Institute & St. Louis Country Day School | Hadestown: Teen Edition

Nerinx Hall High School | Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Westminster Christian Academy | Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Musical Level 2:

Festus High School | Les Misérables (School Edition)

First Baptist Academy O'Fallon | Disney's Newsies

Francis Howell Central High School | Twelfth Night the Musical

Liberty High School | Hadestown Teen Edition

Lutheran High School South | Little Women the Musical

Outstanding Lead Actress:

Safiya Austin-El | Grand Center Arts Academy

Amelie Lock | Ladue Horton Watkins High School

AnnaKait Peters-Bahkou | Lutheran High School South

Allie Lappin | Marquette High School

Kamryn Zavorka | Waterloo High School

Charlotte Roberts | Westminster Christian Academy

Outstanding Lead Actor:

Owen Hanford | Chaminade College Preparatory School

Tyler Bugg | Liberty High School

Sam Woollard | Liberty High School

Stephan Bosnjak | Marquette High School

Charlie Mathis | Westminster Christian Academy

Outstanding Supporting Actress:

Avery Bengtson | Chaminade College Preparatory School

Micah West | Grand Center Arts Academy

Lauren Welsch | Lutheran High School South

Brooke Scheidler | Marquette High School

Molly Sallaberry | Saint Louis Priory School

Outstanding Supporting Actor:

Eric Perschbacher | Belleville West High School

Jonas Coffman | Lutheran High School of St. Charles County

Kevin Friel | Lutheran High School South

Drew Mathers | Marquette High School

Adam Schelker | Westminster Christian Academy

Outstanding Ensemble:

Liberty High School | Hadestown: Teen Edition

Lutheran High School of St. Charles County | Mary Poppins

Lutheran High School South | Little Women the Musical

Marquette High School | The Drowsy Chaperone

Westminster Christian Academy | Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Orchestra:

Clayton High School | Les Misérables (School Edition)

Edwardsville High School | Chicago: Teen Edition

Lutheran High School South| Little Women the Musical

Marquette High School | The Drowsy Chaperone

O'Fallon Township High School | Hadestown: Teen Edition

Outstanding Direction:

Missy Gehrke | Liberty High School

Brian M. Scheller | Lutheran High School of St. Charles County

Phylan Peters-Bahkou | Lutheran High School South

Rebecca Young | Marquette High School

Julie Lanier | Nerinx Hall High School

Allen Schwamb | Westminster Christian Academy

Outstanding Musical Direction:

David Wilton | Highland High School

Carter Datz | Liberty High School

Brian M. Scheller | Lutheran High School

Madison Foreman | Marquette Catholic High School

Allen Schwamb | Westminster Christian Academy

Outstanding Student Costume Design & Execution:

Caitlyn Jenkins | Belleville West High School

Josephine Guertzgen & Cheyenne Crafton | DeSoto High School

Olivia Carleton | Francis Howell Central High School

Clara Walker & Emily Nguyen | Liberty High School

Outstanding Faculty Costume Design & Execution:

Jenn Erickson | DaySpring Arts & Education

Eve Knipp | O'Fallon Township High School

Melissa Shipley | Principia High School

Dianne Mueller | Westminster Christian Academy

Outstanding Student Technical Execution:

Grace Fenton & Kylee Sowers | Highland High School

Rachel Church | Liberty High School

John Gong & Benjamin Huster | Lutheran High School

Timothy Henderson | Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School

Outstanding Faculty Technical Execution:

David Blake | Clayton High School

Evan Sanft | Lutheran High School South

Bryce Miller | Marquette High School

Kyle Yorg | Nerinx Hall High School

Quentin Cockerham | Westminster Christian Academy

Outstanding Student Choreography:

Madison Crump, Fiona "Sage" Dobbins & Wynter Dunlap | Crossroads College Preparatory School

Michael Hunter | Hazelwood Central High School

Caihya Fisk | Holt High School

Sophia Huddleston | Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School

Outstanding Faculty Choreography:

Ashley Melton | Edwardsville High School

Katheryn Pennington | Lutheran High School

Avery Lux | Principia High School

Ellen Isom | Visitation Academy

Outstanding Student Scenic Design & Execution:

Nathalia LeBron-Suarez & Holiday Johnson | Collinsville High School

Maggie Powers | Cor Jesu Academy

Grace Fenton | Highland High School

Allena Mitchell & Avery Bowen | Liberty High School

Outstanding Faculty Scenic Design & Execution:

Katie Orr | DaySpring Arts & Education

Eden Hudder | First Baptist Academy O'Fallon

Rick Christensen | Francis Howell Central High School

Rebecca Young | Marquette High School

Patrick Huber | Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School

Outstanding Student Reporters:

Jane Nordmann | Visitation Academy

Eric Perschbacher | Belleville West High School

Angel DiSalvo | Marquette High School

Grace Harrison-Brunstein | First Baptist Academy O'Fallon

Mary Corkery | Rockwood Summit High School

Special Recognitions:

Bayless High School

Christian Brothers College High School

Eureka High School

Hazelwood West High School

Incarnate Word Academy

Oakville High School

Rockwood Summit High School

St. Joseph's Academy

University City High School

The 2019 & 2020 SLHSMTA Outstanding Lead Actor winner Michael Harp will return as host! Host Michael Harp is a St. Louis native and graduate of Berklee College of Music in Boston. Michael has performed in New York for the Jimmy Awards and in Chicago for Lyric Opera, “Kurt” The Sound of Music; Drury Lane “Michael” Billy Elliot; Paramount Theatre “Rolf” The Sound of Music' “Ralphie” A Christmas Story. Television credits include NBC's ‘Chicago Fire,' HBO's ‘Somebody Somewhere.' Regional credits include Bucks County Playhouse White Christmas “U/S Phil, Jimmy.” Michael has won the St. Louis High School Musical Award for ‘best actor' in both 2019 and 2020. He has also appeared in more than 20 productions at The Muny in St. Louis including The Addams Family as “Pugsley” and as “Michael” in Billy Elliot for which he won Best Supporting Actor (Broadway World).

About The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards

The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards (SLHSMTA) are produced by The Fabulous Fox, The Muny and The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation. This program is designed to celebrate outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre. Participating schools have their productions evaluated by a panel of theatre professionals. The year-long adjudication process culminates in an awards ceremony modeled on the Tony Awards. The winners of the Outstanding Actress and Outstanding Actor categories will travel to New York (all expenses paid) to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (Jimmy Awards) program and to participate in a week-long professional development experience

