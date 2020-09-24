St. Louis Ballet Announces Two Virtual Productions in 2020-21 Season

The season kicks off on Saturday, October 24 at 7:30pm!

St. Louis Ballet has announced two upcoming productions, This is Who We Are and Nutcracker Extravaganza.

This Is Who We Are

Virtual Performance beginning: Saturday, October 24, 7:30pm

Get ready for a deeply personal, all new performance by Saint Louis Ballet that takes you closer to where the magic is made. After months of separation, the company is back in the studio - training, creating, and performing new ballets that are tailored for the world in which we now live. With safety measures paramount, Saint Louis Ballet has created solo and small ensemble works set to the music of J.S. Bach. Don't miss This Is Who We Are -- with a rare look "behind the scenes" - that is intimate, heartfelt, and beautiful. And from the comfort of your living room!

Reserve your complimentary tickets now. Streaming October 24-27.

A link to access the streamed performance will be emailed to you prior to October 24.

(Link will be live for 4 days only following the performance date.)

Nutcracker Extravaganza

Virtual Performances:

Saturday, December 12, 7pm

Sunday, December 13, 2pm

Saturday, December 19, 7pm

Sunday, December 20, 2pm

Tens of thousands of Saint Louisans have made Saint Louis Ballet's The Nutcracker their December tradition. In the interest of safety - for our dancers and for the audience - we bring you this holiday production directly to your screen. Beginning December 12, stream a new, fully-produced Nutcracker Extravaganza that includes favorite Saint Louis Ballet dances and scenes from years gone by, interspersed with newly-set Nutcracker performances from our 2020-2021 dancers, plus behind- the-scenes interviews and Nutcracker fun you could only witness from the comfort of your home.

A link to access the streamed performance will be emailed to you prior to December 12.

Streaming 24 hours a day December 21-23.

Audience members may elect to have holiday treats delivered from Butler's Pantry and participate in an online auction and holiday boutique. Details of those activities will be available by November 1.



