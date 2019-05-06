St. Louis Actors' Studio Announces 13th Season 'Two to Tango'

October 2019 will mark the beginning of St. Louis Actors' Studio's Thirteenth season, themed "Two to Tango". With the sort of clarity and theatrical density that only the two-hander can achieve, the season of exclusively two-character plays will journey through our most closely complex relationships : Mentor and Apprentice; Husband and wife; Mothers and Child.

"We are very excited about the offering for our 13th season, making the intimate Gaslight stage that much more intimate with these diverse, two-character stories" says William Roth, Founder and Artistic Director.

2019-20 Season

Fifty Words

by Michael Weller

Directed by Associate Artistic Director John Pierson

September 20 - October 6, 2019

Starring:

Jan - Julie Layton

Adam - Isaiah Di Lorenzo

While their nine-year-old son is away for the night on his first sleepover, Adam and Jan have an evening alone together, their first in years. Adam's attempt to seduce his wife before he leaves on business the next day begins a suspenseful nightlong roller-coaster ride of revelation, rancor, passion and humor that explores a modern-day marriage on the verge of either a breakup or deepening love and understanding.

A Life in the Theater

by David Mamet

Directed by John Contini

December 6 - December 22, 2019

Starring:

Robert - William Roth*

John - Ryan Lawson-Maeske

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Glengarry Glen Ross and Speed-The-Plow takes us into the lives of two actors: John, young and rising into the first flush of his success; and Robert, older, anxious, and beginning to wane. Their short, spare, and increasingly raw exchanges reveal the estrangement of youth from age and the wider, inevitable and endless cycle of life, in and out of the theatre.

Annapurna

by Sharr White

Directed by Associate Artistic Director Annamaria Pileggi

February 14- March 1, 2020

Starring:

Emma - Laurie McConnell*

Ulysses - John Pierson*

After twenty years apart, Emma tracks Ulysses to a trailer park in the middle of nowhere for a final reckoning. What unfolds is a visceral and profound meditation on love and loss with the simplest of theatrical elements: two people in one room. A breathtaking story about the longevity of love.

Comfort

A World Premiere by Neil LaBute

Directed by Associate Artistic Director Annamaria Pileggi

April 17-May 3, 2020

Starring:

Iris - Kari Ely*

Cal - Spencer Sickmann

A new play by STLAS friend and associate Neil LaBute in which a successful author and her son meet after some time apart and revisit their troubled relationship. What's at stake? Whether or not the instinctive bond between mother and child can survive not just the past, but also two new book deals.

*Member Actors' Equity Assoc

ABOUT ST. LOUIS ACTORS' STUDIO is one of the leading professional theatres in the St. Louis. area, producing a four-show season of plays at our 97-seat Gaslight Theatre. STLAS collaborates with renown director, screenwriter and playwright Neil LaBute to produce the LaBute New Theater Festival each July in St. Louis and each January in New York City. The festival is a one-act play competition for emerging professionals and high-school writers.





Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories

More Hot Stories For You