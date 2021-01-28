Springfield Contemporary Theatre Presents Miller & Tysen's FUGITIVE SONGS

Springfield Contemporary Theatre premieres their MainStage production, the Southwest Missouri debut of Fugitive Songs by Award-winning songwriters Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen, with a live, digital opening night event on Thursday, February 11 at 7pm CT. The production, created specifically for streaming, is available online February 11-14.

Miller & Tysen's Fugitive Songs is a 19-song journey across America. This innovative show, conceived as half-musical/half-hootenanny, spotlights people on the run: a disgruntled Subway sandwich employee, a jilted ex-cheerleader, a pair of Patty Hearst fanatics, a stoner forced to rob a convenience store against his will and so many others. Blending traditional folk music with contemporary pop and gospel, Fugitive Songs offers a new sound for a restless America. This eclectic score delivers poignant and thought-provoking stories that capture each character's "reasons to run."

The off-Broadway musical with lyrics by Missouri State University alumnus and 2021 Grammy Award nominee Tysen, is under the direction of SCT Artistic Director Rick Dines and Resident Music Director Alex Huff. The production features Lavelle Johnston (The Legend of Georgia McBride), Mary Kim (SCT Sings Broadway Rock), Joey Myers (SCT Sings Broadway Rock), Andy Phinney (Ragtime), Erin Scheibe (A Grand Night for Singing) and Darby Vincent (The Mystery of Edwin Drood). Tom Baker of Bravo Creative, LLC serves as Director of Photography.

"Fugitive Songs couldn't be a more apt show for the moment," said Dines. "The show introduces us to a series of characters who all for one reason or another want to get out of their current circumstance. They are embarking into uncharted territories hoping to find something better. I feel like the pandemic and social climate has brought many of us to this place where we have to take bold steps in order to survive."

On Thursday, February 11 at 7pm CT, SCT safely brings opening night to audiences at home with a one-night-only, immersive premiere event co-presented with Broadway Unlocked in their global virtual theatre venue All Together Now. Hosted by longtime SCT collaborator Nathan Shelton, patrons are invited to come to the venue for a pre-show beginning at 6:30pm including a Fireside Chat with Miller & Tysen hosted by SCT's Gretchen Teague, a new spin on a favorite retro game show hosted by actress Annie Crumbaugh with three past SCT theatre couples, an MSU Alumni Lounge hosted by Jermaine Blackwell, and much more.

The venue is entirely interactive and, like the theatre on opening night, patrons can decide how much they want to watch the activity or engage in the communal experience. Following the show, the virtual lobby is open for "face to face" chats with members of the cast and creative team. The evening will be a celebration and showcase of talent from the past three decades at Springfield Contemporary Theatre and demonstrate their fresh perspective on what is still safely possible during these challenging times.

Tickets are also available for a straightforward live stream of the production from February 12-14 at 7pm. All performances of Fugitive Songs will be accessible for the deaf and hard of hearing community through optional ASL interpretation.

For tickets and more information about Fugitive Songs, visit bit.ly/SCTFStix or call the box office at 417-831-8001 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 11am - 4pm. Springfield Contemporary Theatre is proudly sponsored by the Missouri Arts Council, Community Foundation of the Ozarks, and the Springfield Regional Arts Council.