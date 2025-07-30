Single Tickets Are On Sale Now for The Fabulous Fox’s 2025 Broadway Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Single tickets are on sale now for the 2025 performances in the Fabulous Fox’s 2025-2026 Broadway Series. Tickets are available online or by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111 for the following shows: LIFE OF PI; THE NOTEBOOK; LES MISÉRABLES; THE WIZ; A CHRISTMAS STORY



Single ticket on sale dates for THE OUTSIDERS, HELL’S KITCHEN, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, STOMP, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, BEETLEJUICE, MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT, MJ THE MUSICAL and HADESTOWN will be announced at a later date.



LIFE OF PI | October 7-19, 2025

Winner of three Tony Awards and the Olivier Award for Best Play. Based on Yann Martel’s best-selling novel that sold more than 15 million copies and became a worldwide phenomenon, LIFE OF PI is an epic story of perseverance and hope that speaks to every generation. Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, Lolita Chakrabarti’s stage adaptation of LIFE OF PI creates a breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy.



THE NOTEBOOK | November 4-16, 2025

Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, THE NOTEBOOK tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. THE NOTEBOOK is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. THE NOTEBOOK is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida), and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC’s “This Is Us”), and choreography by Katie Spelman.



LES MISÉRABLES | November 18-23, 2025

Still the world’s most popular musical. Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, makes a triumphant return to St. Louis. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption–a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. The magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals.

THE WIZ | November 25 – December 7, 2025

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back. THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway. This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. With direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black Is King) and additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers), this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. Everybody rejoice!



A CHRISTMAS STORY | December 12-14, 2025

From the songwriting team behind the smash hit Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and the Academy Award-winning film La La Land, A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL, brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage! Set in 1940s Indiana, a young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. An infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish.