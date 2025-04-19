Review: THIS WILL BE Tells Natalie Cole's Story of Survival and Redemption

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In his cabaret story telling endeavors, Midnight Company’s Joe Hanrahan has taken on the song books of Linda Ronstadt and July Garland. He has penned a few character driven cabaret jukebox musicals with fictional stories that have included rock ‘n roll classics, jazz standards, and award-winning movie themes. Hanrahan consistently sells out cabaret venue The Blue Strawberry with his concept musicals starring some of the most talented local singers and musicians.

He found lightning in a bottle with his first cabaret effort Just One Look. He and actor/singer Kelly Howe are now in their third year of playing to full houses telling the story of Linda Ronstadt’s career in a show chock full of Ronstadt's hits. Baby Boomers and early Gen-Xers are filling seats to nod their heads along with Ronstadt’s nostalgic rock hits “You’re No Good,” “It’s So Easy,” “When Will I Be Loved,” and more.

Now Hanrahan is taking on a new musical genre with the soul music of legendary singer Natalie Cole in his new show This Will Be: The Spirit & Soul & Songs of Natalie Cole. He has once again teamed up with the uber talented Colin Healy as music director following their success working together on Jacey's Jazz Joint and Movie Magic.

This Will Be stars recent St. Louis Theater Circle Award winner Kimmie Kidd as narrator and lead singer. Kidd takes on all of Natalie Cole’s biggest hits including “Pink Cadillac,” “I Live For Your Love,” “Our Love,” and the titular “This Will Be.” Kidd and her co-star Christina Yancy both have a luminous presence on the stage.

Yancy’s role is to react to Kidd’s narration in character, first as Cole’s mother, and then as Natalie Cole. Kidd and Yancy tell of Cole’s lifelong struggle with addiction and self-doubt as she tried to define herself in the shadow of her famous father. While most of Cole’s fans came to hear her music, it is the dramatic presentation of Cole’s survival story that makes the story sing.

This Will Be is the best narrative biographical script Hanrahan has penned for his cabaret concept musicals. Cole’s redemptive story of beating addiction several times throughout her life is moving, and Yancy and Kidds’ storytelling is inspired. The script speaks of Cole’s death in 2015, but did not reveal the cause leaving one to wonder about the cause of her death. Natalie Cole died at age 65 from heart failure stemming from complications of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Actor Deries Lambert supports Kidd and Yancy in the roles of Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole’s first husband Marvin Yancy. He also sings background vocals with Christina Yancy and percussionist Bradley Rohlf. Lambert is a striking presence singing a couple of Nat King Cole’s biggest hits. In the sweetest musical moment of the show, he duets with Kidd on Natalie Cole’s 7-time Grammy winning hit “Unforgettable.”

It is in that moment, when Kidd breaks into “Unforgettable,” that she finds the vocal sweet spot in an evening of enjoyable musical moments. She, Yancy, Lambert, Healy, and Rohlf rock the house when they jam on Cole’s more upbeat music, especially the cover versions of The Rolling Stones’ “Honky Tonk Woman” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Pink Cadillac.”

This Will Be: The Spirit & Soul & Music of Natalie Cole played to two sold out houses at The Blue Strawberry in Midtown St. Louis. Ticket demand was strong. Hanrahan, Healy, Kidd and the rest of the company may have found another cabaret concept musical with long running potential. THIS WILL BE is especially enjoyable for fans of the late Natalie Cole who will likely come for the music but will leave inspired by Natalie Cole’s story of redemption.

PHOTO CREDIT: Todd Davis, Courtesy of The Midnight Company

