Review: THE WASH is Presented as Part of NNPN's Rolling World Premiere at The Black Rep

Kelundra Smith’s new play THE WASH, currently on stage at The Black Rep, is a fictional account of the 1881 Washerwomen’s strike in Atlanta. Smith’s entertaining narrative shines a light on the women who organized and protested for their right to control their wages. But it is more than just historical fiction; THE WASH is a heartfelt tale of six women coming together to lovingly support one another through large and small heroic acts of sisterhood.

THE WASH is being presented as part a rolling world premiere in four cities. It is the official selection from the National New Play Network (NNPN.) In addition to St. Louis, Smith’s play is being produced in Atlanta, Chicago, and New York.

Director Chris Anthony has staged an engaging production of THE WASH. Her blocking is enhanced by Heather Beal’s syncopated, percussive choreography between scenes. Anthoy’s narrative pacing is thoughtful, controlled, and deliberate, allowing for Smith’s detailed character development.

Smith’s script is absorbing, humorous, and uplifting with its focus on sisterhood and lovingly supporting those in your community. The narrative engenders audience empathy for the struggling washwomen and their personal trials. It addresses themes of fair wages, spousal abuse, pregnancies that are not viable, police brutality, racism, and illiteracy.

While her storytelling is effective, Smith’s script would benefit from some thoughtful trimming. Each character has a detailed back story that requires copious amounts of time spent in character development. While the details build audience compassion it also slows the storytelling. The 2-½ hour educational narrative is intriguing, but her play becomes a bit sluggish midway through the second act.

Anthony has a assembled a divinely sublime cast and evoked inspired performances from the immensely talented ensemble. Velma Austin (Anna), Paulette Dawn (Jeannie), Joy Ike (Charity), Alex Jay (Jewel), Jennifer Theby-Quinn (Mozelle), and Christina Yancy (Thomasine) vanish into their roles with genuine and absorbing portrayals.

Austin and Dawn are magnificent as the women running the laundry business. Austin captures Anna’s emboldened spirit to organize and create meaningful change for the underpaid laundresses of Atlanta. Dawn’s Jeannie is the loving maternal figurehead who initially resists striking until her empathic heart can no longer ignore reality. Both capture Anna and Jeannie’s tightly held values and competing priorities with their authentic characterizations.

Ike, Jay, Theby-Quinn, and Yancy deliver emotionally resonant portrayals of hardworking and likeable women. Their honest performances deliver humble characterizations of people with real problems that go far beyond their unfair wages. Each inhabits an unpretentious and relatable character that connects them on stage and with the audience.

Lou Bird’s costume designs marvelously capture the late 1800’s with elegant specificity. His historically accurate tailored tops, cinched waisted full skirts, aprons, and magnificent hats perfectly captured both their work clothing and their Sunday best worn to their secretive labor meetings held in churches. His work ranks among some of the best costume designing seen on St. Louis stages and is an early highlight this season.

Dunsi Dai’s set design and collaboration with projection designer Kareem Deane’s creates a uniquely unobtrusive backdrop for historical photographs and videos. The set was complemented beautifully by Jasmine William’s intentional lighting design. Her transitions from day to evening, and night to morning, were visually stunning. William’s use of backlighting exquisitely enhanced Heather Beal’s polyrhythmic choreography.

Kelundra Smith has penned an important piece of drama. THE WASH’s historically educational narrative hooks the audience with provocative storytelling. Chris Anthony’s strong direction, enhanced by Heather Beal’s earth-centered movements, grabs and holds the audience’s attention. The cast’s outstanding performances, led by Velma Austin and Paulette Dawn, create indelible characters who will stick with you long after the curtain falls.

The Black Rep’s meaningful production captures the pivotal events of the 1881 Washerwomen’s strike in Atlanta. THE WASH continues in the Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA through March 30, 2025. Click the link below to purchase tickets.

