Review: THE DETAILS Empathic Spirit is Plagued by Wooden Dialogue

James Larson’s new play, The Details, is receiving its world premiere staging at First Run Theatre. His play is the first of two mainstage productions by Midwestern playwrights that will be produced this year as part of First Run’s mainstage season. Larson hails from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Details tells the story of two unacquainted neighbors, Mr. Hoffmann, a widowed octogenarian, and his much younger next-door neighbor Jackson. Late one evening Jackson knocks on Mr. Hoffmann’s door in a troubled state.

Mr. Hoffman is initially startled by Jackson being in his home, but once he’s comfortable that Jackson poses no threat, the older gentleman begins to talk with his neighbor. He tells Jackson he’s lonely following the death of his wife. Eventually, Jackson begins to share personal details about his marriage, family, and his work.

Mr. Hoffman and Jackson’s conversation leads them to ponder their own feelings about the differences in their age, culture, race, and how marriages and relationships with neighbors have changed over time. The generational chasm between the two begins to close as they each unpack their personal baggage. Biases are set aside, and the men give into empathic feelings.

Larson’s play is sweet in spirit. It tells a story of vastly different men who both need help and find it in an unexpected source. But the conversations, especially in the first fourth of the play, are clunky, awkward, and feel unnatural. Contrived dialogue plagues Larson’s storytelling throughout.

Jaz Tucker (Jackson) and Bill Burke (Mr. Hoffman) create some warm emotive moments when the script clicks. But there are times when their portrayals feel disconnected. Tucker and Burke struggle to overcome the wooden dialogue and establish a rhythm as actors.

The script includes a few unexpected turns in narrative that are surprising and believable. The reveals are dramatic, the events are grounded in the character's behavior, and their actions have real-life consequences. These progressions in storyline alleviates some of the conversational predictability and creates more realism in the plot.

The Details is not a comedy, but it's not without a few funny moments. Burke, and especially Tucker, milk a laugh here and there. Tucker is particularly good at mugging, eye rolling, and punctuating his words with colloquial vernacular. Burke’s reacts with effective comedic timing.

Director Darious Varner’s paces the show effectively and has found the pathos in Larson’s story. Both Jackson and Mr. Hoffman are protagonists, as well as serving as the other man’s antagonist. Each character has their own unique story arc.

The Details is a story of catharsis that stems from confronting one’s beliefs, taking accountability for behavior, and charting a path forward for change. The narrative has promise. Larson has a strong point of view, and he has penned a play with a mostly satisfying conclusion. The character’s burdens and their resulting emotional conflict hold your attention, but there are scenes when it is a struggle to get past the inane dialogue. The chatter is too simply too tidy and formulaic.

Burke, and Tucker do as much as they can with the story but are hindered by the character’s awkward conversations causing their acting to vacillate from emotive to flat. The actors are likeable but never find the rhythm that allows them to delve into complete authenticity. As the director, Varner missed an opportunity to help his acting duo overcome their challenges with the script by finding alternate styles of delivery that may have enhanced the emotional truth of some of the scenes.

The Details continues at The Kranzberg Black Box Theater through August 3rd. Click the link below to purchase tickets.

PHOTO CREDIT: David Hawley

