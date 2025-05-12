Review: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at Kirkwood Theatre Guild

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The grand old Kirkwood Theatre Guild, now in its 93rd season, has opened a quite glorious and dazzlingly funny production of the musical A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder. Catch it if you can!

It’s a wonderful spoof melodrama about young Monty, who grew up very poor—too poor indeed for Sibella, the love of his life, to consider marrying him. Monty discovers that he is secretly ninth in line to inherit the earldom of Highhurst. What’s a poor lad to do with those other eight people?

This show has a very long history. The 1949 film Kind Hearts and Coronets was adapted from a 1907 novel, and the film stands as a great jewel in the crown of the entire Brit-com genre. It was voted the sixth best British comedy ever made. In it Alec Guinness plays all eight of the doomed heirs.

It was adapted as a musical comedy by Steven Lutvak and Robert Freedman. A small version of the show opened in 2004 under the film’s title. The fuller version, now called “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”, was seen in Hartford (2012) and San Diego (2013). On Broadway it won the 2014 Tony for “Best Musical”. It has since toured widely around America and Australia.

This KTG production is under the direction of Mary Mather, and it is simply brilliant. Many of the songs are reminiscent of Sondheim—filled with quick wit and clever lyrics, but also with real (and sometimes complex) musical beauty. The “book” offers classical scenes of farce—as when Monty pops back and forth between adjacent rooms containing two very jealous women.

The voices of all the principals are very fine indeed—well above one’s expectations for community theater. Dylan Finch sings Monty with a strong and sweet effortless tenor. Elizabeth Bivens-Logan and Maura Floretta as Sibella and Phoebe (the two lovelies competing for Monty’s heart) both have gorgeous voices.

Ken Clark steps into the giant shoes of Alec Guinness—and triumphs! He has long been familiar to the St. Louis theater community as a brilliant and indefatigably cheerful set designer and director. He is also, it seems, a remarkably gifted comic actor. He makes each D’Ysquith (of either sex) quite distinct and roaringly funny—while juggling some very quick costume changes. I’ve long suspected that “Ken Clark” is merely another secret identity for “Clark Kent”. This performance proves it.

The fine voices and the sure comic sense extend throughout the supporting roles and chorus. Director Mary Mather gets every single laugh out of this laugh-drenched script. She and choreographer Livy Potthoff ensure that every movement is graceful, musical, and/or funny.

The set, by Matt Dossett, captures the sense of Victoriana down to the scallop-shell footlights. It’s wonderfully flexible, with mini-sets popping in and out of curtained doorways. The orchestra is placed above and behind the acting space.

Costumers Abby Pastorello and Kayla Dressman do heroic work in dressing this cast of thirteen—most of whom wear multiple beautiful period costumes.

Nathan Schroeder gives a lighting design that is beautifully complex and skillfully executed.

The orchestra, under Musical Director Sean Bippen, does lovely work. It establishes an air not of brassy Broadway, but of the old music hall.

Kirkwood Theatre Guild’s A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder plays at the Robert Reim Theatre through May 18. It’s terrific!

