Previews: THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III at The Black Rep At The Edison Theater On The Washington University Campus

The St. Louis Black Repertory Company raises the curtain on its 46th Season with THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III by Carlyle Brown and directed by Founder and Producing Director Ron Himes. Previews begin Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the Edison Theatre on the campus of Washington University.

Set in 1821, the African Company of New York is presenting Richard III to an enthusiastic Black and white audience. At the same time, a white theatre owner is threatened by the success of his competition and begins a malicious campaign to shut them down. THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III, a true story straight from American theatre history, tells of the demise of the African Grove Theatre, widely considered the first Black theatre in the country.

"It was clearly a radical act for founder William Brown to establish the African Grove Theatre in 1821 - a full six years before the full abolition of slavery in New York," explained Himes. "And, that his theatre was perceived as such a powerful threat to the city's white elite, makes for a powerful story."

The Black Rep's production of THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III features Wali Jamal Abdullah as Papa Shakespeare, Coda Boyce as Ann Johnson, Cameron Jamarr Davis as James Hewlett, Olajuwon Davis as William Henry Brown, Alex Jay as Sarah, Dustin Lane Petrillo as The Constable Man, and Eric Dean White as Steven Price.

Under the direction of Ron Himes, this production will showcase Scenic Design by Jamie Bullins, Costume Design by Andre Harrington, Lighting Design by Jasmine Williams, and Sound Design by Kareem Deanes. Tracy Holliway-Wiggins is the Stage Manager for this production.

"With our 46th Season focused on how we respond to barriers - seen and unseen - Brown's historical take on the struggles of Black theatre really speaks to that theme," said Himes.

Season 46 subscriptions and single tickets to THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III are now available at theblackrep.org or through the Box Office at 314-534-3807. Reduced pricing is available for seniors, educators, museum staff, and students. Tickets for groups of 12 or more are also discounted.

The Black Rep is maintaining health protocols - 50 percent capacity seating, mask requirement, and proof of vaccination or a negative test result - for the production and the remainder of our 46th season. For details please visit theblackrep.org.

Support for The Black Rep's 46th Main Stage Season comes from the Arts and Education Council, The Black Seed Initiative, Caleres, Missouri Arts Council, Regional Arts Commission, Rogers-Townsend, The Shubert Foundation, the Steward Family Foundation, and Washington University in St. Louis.