Previews: THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III at The Black Rep At The Edison Theater On The Washington University Campus

THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III opens The Black Rep Season

Aug. 30, 2022  

The St. Louis Black Repertory Company raises the curtain on its 46th Season with THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III by Carlyle Brown and directed by Founder and Producing Director Ron Himes. Previews begin Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the Edison Theatre on the campus of Washington University.

Set in 1821, the African Company of New York is presenting Richard III to an enthusiastic Black and white audience. At the same time, a white theatre owner is threatened by the success of his competition and begins a malicious campaign to shut them down. THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III, a true story straight from American theatre history, tells of the demise of the African Grove Theatre, widely considered the first Black theatre in the country.

"It was clearly a radical act for founder William Brown to establish the African Grove Theatre in 1821 - a full six years before the full abolition of slavery in New York," explained Himes. "And, that his theatre was perceived as such a powerful threat to the city's white elite, makes for a powerful story."

The Black Rep's production of THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III features Wali Jamal Abdullah as Papa Shakespeare, Coda Boyce as Ann Johnson, Cameron Jamarr Davis as James Hewlett, Olajuwon Davis as William Henry Brown, Alex Jay as Sarah, Dustin Lane Petrillo as The Constable Man, and Eric Dean White as Steven Price.

Under the direction of Ron Himes, this production will showcase Scenic Design by Jamie Bullins, Costume Design by Andre Harrington, Lighting Design by Jasmine Williams, and Sound Design by Kareem Deanes. Tracy Holliway-Wiggins is the Stage Manager for this production.

"With our 46th Season focused on how we respond to barriers - seen and unseen - Brown's historical take on the struggles of Black theatre really speaks to that theme," said Himes.

Season 46 subscriptions and single tickets to THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III are now available at theblackrep.org or through the Box Office at 314-534-3807. Reduced pricing is available for seniors, educators, museum staff, and students. Tickets for groups of 12 or more are also discounted.

The Black Rep is maintaining health protocols - 50 percent capacity seating, mask requirement, and proof of vaccination or a negative test result - for the production and the remainder of our 46th season. For details please visit theblackrep.org.

Support for The Black Rep's 46th Main Stage Season comes from the Arts and Education Council, The Black Seed Initiative, Caleres, Missouri Arts Council, Regional Arts Commission, Rogers-Townsend, The Shubert Foundation, the Steward Family Foundation, and Washington University in St. Louis.





From This Author - James Lindhorst

Jim Lindhorst has been a theater enthusiast for nearly 5-decades. He was bitten by the theater bug as a young teen while sitting in the last row of the upper balcony to see the first national tour ... (read more about this author)


Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at The MunyReview: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at The Muny
August 14, 2022

This spirited and entertaining Muny Production is a fun explosion of color. Josh Rhodes' brisk direction moves the show along nimbly. JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT has a near perfect score using a variety of musical styles to tell a sung-through story including rock, pop, country, calypso, fench café' and ballads. Rhodes and Lee Wilkins choreography are a perfect match for the varied styles of music that combine to tell the story.
Interview: Jessica Vosk of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at The MunyInterview: Jessica Vosk of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at The Muny
August 8, 2022

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is a show that is pure joy and pure fun.  She said this is a story of a man in a precarious situation who continues to dream and takes responsibility to change his own story.
Review: THE COLOR PURPLE at The MunyReview: THE COLOR PURPLE at The Muny
August 5, 2022

This Muny production of THE COLOR PURPLE is too beautiful for words. It is a stunning love letter to Alice Walker and her epistolary novel of redemption. Director Lili-Anne Browne’s vison brings to the stage a concert-like version of this production similar to the 2016 Tony Award Winning Broadway revival. Her leadership, coupled with Breon Arzell's spirited choreography, help this epic 40-year story come to life with theatrical sophistication. Music Director Jermaine Hill’s perfectly balanced orchestrations were almost unnoticeable while supporting the beautiful score sung by this incomparable company of actors.
Review: A CHORUS LINE at The Hawthorne Players At The Florissant Civic Center TheatreReview: A CHORUS LINE at The Hawthorne Players At The Florissant Civic Center Theatre
July 30, 2022

This production of A CHORUS LINE, directed by Mark Lull, is a nod to the original staging and his vision effectively tells the emotional stories of dancers auditioning for a role in the chorus of a show. Kimberly Klick attempts to recreate Michael Bennett and Bob Avian’s choreography from the 1975 production on a small civic center stage. Her choreography is reminiscent enough to satisfy even the biggest of A CHORUS LINE fan. Lull, Klick and the cast do an admirable job with the material and this production is surprisingly delightful for a community theater production.
Review: LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL at The MunyReview: LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL at The Muny
July 29, 2022

This week The Muny Stage pops with plenty of pink clad perky people in their production of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL. The show is filled with laughs that are as silly and absurd as the alliteration in the previous sentence. Elle and her Delta Nu sorority sisters are caricatures of giddy girls that serve as a ‘greek’ chorus serving up puns to advance the plot. For this production, The Muny has assembled a chorus of attractive young people with exceptional dance flair to deliver on William Carlos Anglos energetic and fun choreography.