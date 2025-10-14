Preview: Marilyn Maye Returns to St. Louis For One Night Only

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The legendary Marilyn Maye returns to St. Louis on November 19, 2025, with her musical tribute to the King of Late Night, Johnny Carson. For one night only, Maye will entertain audiences with her music and musings. Maye last appeared in St. Louis for two shows in February of 2024.

Maye is being welcomed to The Sheldon Concert Hall through an exclusive collaboration between The Cabaret Project of St. Louis and Max and Louie Productions. The Cabaret Project’s Executive Director Tim Schall says, “I just saw Marilyn perform in Provincetown in late August of this year and she was better than ever!”

Carson called may a “super-singer.” She appeared on The Tonight Show a record 76-times. 2025 marks the centennial of Johnny Carson’s birth. Maye’s spectacular show will include vintage clips of Maye and Carson during her many appearances with him. Schall calls Marilyn Maye a St. Louis favorite and says, “Her 76 appearances with Carson deserve to be celebrated in a musical tribute that only Marilyn can offer.”

Max and Louie’s Artistic Director Stellie Siteman agrees, “We grew up on Johnny Carson and Marilyn’s vocals today are as brilliant as they were then! We’re thrilled to produce Marilyn’s show with The Cabaret Project of St. Louis. They have a history of bringing ing the finest cabaret artist to our fair city.”

Maye regularly sells out venues in New York and all around the country. Critics called her 2023 sold-out performance at Carnegie Hall a triumph. She has been bringing audiences to their feet for nearly nine decades.

Broadway World called her 2024 performance a “A captivating walk down memory lane” and said, “Her unique phrasing and song styling is a nod to singers of yesteryear.”

For more information or to purchase tickets visit thecabaretporject.org or maxandlouis.com.

Photo Courtesey of The Cabaret Project of St. Louis