PNC Arts Alive Awards $250,000 in Grants to Four St. Louis Arts Nonprofits

Funding will support accessible programming and capacity-building.
The PNC Foundation through PNC Arts Alive announced this week its selection of four Greater St. Louis arts nonprofits to share $250,000 in grant funding. Designed to fuel the delivery of accessible and inclusive programming to local audiences, the grants will be distributed over a two-year period to Dance St. Louis, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, St. Louis ArtWorks and the St. Louis Black Repertory Company.
In addition to receiving grant funding to transform creative concepts into accessible programming, leaders of the grantee organizations will participate in a highly customized capacity-build experience and will have access to experts ― including members of PNC's Experience Innovation team ― to help implement modern problem-solving practices, such as design thinking, within the scope of ongoing programming and operations.
"PNC's longstanding support and continued investments in Greater St. Louis' cherished arts organizations reflect our belief that engagement in the arts enriches lives and builds stronger, more vibrant communities," said Michael Scully, PNC regional president for St. Louis. "Our collaboration with local arts nonprofits, including the 2023-2025 PNC Arts Alive grant recipients, aims to make the arts more accessible to diverse audiences - while also helping arts organizations maximize the impact of grant funding through guided opportunities to enhance their business rigor and sustainability."
The grant recipients plan to use the funding as follows:
Since establishing a corporate presence in the region in 2010, PNC has awarded $3.75 million in grant funding to Greater St. Louis arts organizations through PNC Arts Alive.
PNC Arts Alive is a multi-year initiative of the PNC Foundation dedicated to supporting visual and performing arts groups with the goal of increasing arts access and engagement in new and innovative ways. The PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group, actively supports organizations that provide services for the benefit of communities in which it has a significant presence. The foundation focuses its philanthropic mission on early childhood education and community and economic development, which includes the arts and culture. For more information, visit www.pncartsalive.com.
