One Week Left to Register for the 10th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition

Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation (FoxPACF) has announced online registration for the 10th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition is now open for all high school students in the St. Louis Metropolitan area. There are no fees to participate or register. Students will be vying for scholarships, special awards, prizes, and the opportunity to compete in the Finals on the Fabulous Fox Theatre stage on April 4, 2020. This event showcases the most talented teens in our region who excel in the performing arts. Past Finalists have performed on tour with Hamilton, in the Muny, with the Chamber Music Society of St. Louis, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis, at the Sheldon Concert Hall, TEDx St. Louis, at Gateway Grizzlies & St. Louis Cardinals games, and at area festivals.

Contestants must be enrolled in the 9th, 10th, 11th or 12th grade in the 2019-2020 school year and must attend a high school/home school within a 50-mile radius from the St. Louis Gateway Arch. The Preliminary round will be held on Saturday & Sunday, February 8 & 9, 2020. Acts may consist of one up to six students performing as a group. "We hope students who are passionate about the performing arts will think creatively and register for the competition," said Mary Strauss, Board President of FoxPACF. Performing arts categories include (but are not limited to): singers, dancers, actors, musicians, comedians, ventriloquists, and circus skill artists. Contestants may perform with original or published material.

Finalists in past years have included circus arts (aerialist, juggler, hula hoop), musicians (pianist, harpists, ukulele, cellists), classical and pop singers, dancers, spoken word, and baton twirlers. The 2019 winner of the competition was singer Joanna Serenko from Kirkwood High School who won an $8,000 scholarship and a recording session where she recorded two of her own original songs.

High school students can register on-line at www.foxpacf.org.

Each round of the Competition will have a panel of judges who will adjudicate and advance acts to the next round of Competition. Judges for the Preliminary and Semi-final rounds are arts professionals from the St. Louis region who provide each act constructive, verbal feedback immediately following their performance. Finalists will compete on the Fox stage as part of a professionally produced show on Saturday, April 4, 2020

College scholarships of $4,000-8,000 are provided to the 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place acts. Contestants who advance to the Semi-final round will be eligible for various prizes, special awards, and scholarships (list available at www.foxpacf.org). Finalists will also be provided unique performance opportunities within the St. Louis area arranged by FoxPACF.

"We have been thrilled with the response to this event from students, parents, arts organizations and the community. The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation is uniquely positioned to provide the opportunity for students to perform at the Fox and on other stages around St. Louis. We are pleased that we are able to put talented young people in the spotlight," said Strauss.

Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation fosters, promotes, and encourages young people in the St. Louis region to discover and participate in the joy and wonder of live performances.

