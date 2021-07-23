Music At The Intersection Announces Festival Schedule

Music at the Intersection is unveiling additional details about its venue and artist schedule. The inaugural three-day music festival taking place in St. Louis September 10-12 features more than 60 national, regional and local acts. Headliners include jazz, soul and R&B legends Lalah Hathaway, Gregory Porter and Roy Ayers. Tickets are currently on sale at MetroTix, and packages range from $160 for all-weekend access to $55-$70 for a day-pass. VIP options are also available.

Music at the Intersection takes place at six venues throughout the Grand Center Arts District, including the Fabulous Fox Theatre, The Big Top, The Sheldon Concert Hall, The Grandel Theatre, Jazz St. Louis and The Open Air VIP Tent at The Dark Room.

The festival schedule is as follows:

Friday, Sept 10 (6 p.m. - 1 a.m.)

Fabulous Fox Theatre: Tonina (7 p.m.), Lee Fields & The Expressions (8:15 p.m.) and Roy Ayers (10 p.m.)

The Big Top: Naked Rock Fight (6:30 p.m.), Brothers Lazaroff (8 p.m.) and Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen (9:30 p.m.)

The Sheldon: Heartcave (7 p.m.), Beth Bombara (8:15 p.m.) and The Mighty Pines (9:45 p.m.)

The Grandel: Brother Francis & The Soultones (9 p.m.), Dave Grelle's Playadors (10:15 p.m.) and Ikebe Shakedown (11:45 p.m.)

Jazz St. Louis: Mike Zito (7 p.m. and 9 p.m.)

Open Air VIP Tent: Ben Wheeler (5 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept 11 (12 p.m. - 1 a.m.)

Fabulous Fox Theatre: Mark Harris II (6 p.m.), Scooter Brown (6:45 p.m.), St. Louis Legends Award Presentation: The Bosman Twins (7:25 p.m.), Keyon Harrold (7:45 p.m.) and Gregory Porter (9:30 p.m.)

The Big Top: Kenny DeShields (12 p.m.), Sample Kulture (1:30 p.m.), Blvck Spvde (3 p.m.), DāM-FunK (4:30 p.m.), iLLPHONiCS (6:15 p.m.), Midwest Avengers (7:45 p.m.) and The Soul Rebels ft. GZA (9:15 p.m.)

The Sheldon: Kaleb Kirby (1 p.m.), Brady Lewis (2:30 p.m.), The Baylor Project (4 p.m.), Be.Be & The Neosouls (6 p.m.), Katarra (7:30 p.m.) and Bettye Lavette (9 p.m.)

The Grandel: Parisian (9 p.m.), 18andCounting and TheOnlyEnsemble (10:30 p.m.) and Brock Seals (12 a.m.)

Jazz St. Louis: Janet Evra (5:30 p.m.)

Open Air VIP Tent: Ryan Marquez (4:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept 12 (12 p.m. - 11 p.m.)

Fabulous Fox Theatre: Anita Jackson (6 p.m.), Denise Thimes (7:15 p.m.) and Lalah Hathaway (8:45 p.m.)

The Big Top: Funky Butt Brass Band (12 p.m.), Booker T. Jones (1:30 p.m.), Huntertones (3:30 p.m.), Roland Johnson (5:15 p.m.), Selwyn Birchwood (6:45 p.m.), Marquise Knox (8:15 p.m.) and Don Bryant featuring The Bo-Keys (9:45 p.m.)

The Sheldon: Cara Louise Band (12 p.m.), Hillary Fitz Band (1:30 p.m.), Nikki Hill (3 p.m.), Western States (4:45 p.m.), One Way Traffic (6:15 p.m.) and John Henry (7:45 p.m.)

The Grandel: Jr. Clooney (3 p.m.), The Scandaleros (4:30 p.m.), We Are Root Mod (6 p.m.) and LoopRat (7:30 p.m.)

Jazz St. Louis: Clark Terry Centennial Project (5 p.m. and 7 p.m.)

Open Air VIP Tent: Syna So Pro (5 p.m.)

Ticket Packages:

Tickets are offered as all-weekend or single-day passes. The all-weekend, three-day pass is $160 ($300 VIP). The Friday day-pass is $55 ($90 VIP). Saturday or Sunday day-passes are $70 ($120 VIP). VIP tickets include premium seating at The Fabulous Fox, parking and VIP bar service.

Additionally, Music at the Intersection is offering a livestream ticket that will allow fans to virtually watch all 10 shows taking place at Fabulous Fox Theatre, including the festival's headliners Roy Ayers, Gregory Porter and Lalah Hathaway. Starting Wednesday, July 28 at 10 a.m., weekend livestream tickets can be purchased for just $25, providing an affordable and accessible option to music fans in St. Louis and across the country.

All tickets can be purchased directly at www.MetroTix.com or by phone at 314-534-1111.