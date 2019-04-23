Makeup Artist and Digital Phenomenon, James Charles, Brings National Tour To the Fox

Apr. 23, 2019  

Makeup Artist and Digital Phenomenon, James Charles, Brings National Tour To the Fox

Fox Concerts is excited to announce that JAMES CHARLES will bring his SISTERS TOUR to the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Sunday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 26 at 12 p.m.

See you on the road, SISTERS! James Charles, the world-famous makeup artist and digital phenomenon, is coming to a city near you! In his first ever SISTERS TOUR in the United States, guests can expect an evening full of beauty, music and personal conversation with James. This highly immersive and interactive show will make the audience feel like part of the production - with on-stage beauty tutorials, live music, games, an interactive Q&A session, surprise giveaways, exclusive merchandise and much more. Limited VIP tickets will be sold in each city with opportunities to meet James.

"Hi Sisters! I am so beyond excited to meet all of you guys on my first ever nationwide tour! Seeing you in person is the reason I do what I do and is truly my favorite part of my job. You are not ready for the jam packed shows we have planned-- coming soon to a city near you!" - James Charles



