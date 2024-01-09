MEN ARE FROM MARS - WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS Live! At The Westport Playhouse, February 14-18

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Off-Broadway sensation, Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus LIVE! starring Amadeo Fusca. Performances run over Valentine's weekend Wednesday, February 14 through Sunday, February 18 at The Westport Playhouse.

This uproarious show, a seamless blend of theater and stand-up, has been revamped for 2024. Expect a delightful, light-hearted comedy inspired by John Gray's New York Times #1 best-selling book. Eric Coble, the original writer, and director Mindy Cooper are back to inject new life into the script, ensuring its relevance and resonance with today's audiences.

Moving swiftly through a series of vignettes, the one-man fusion of theatre and stand-up covers everything from dating and marriage to the bedroom. Performance times are February 14-16 at 7:30 p.m.; February 17 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; and February 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased through MetroTix at www.metrotix.com or by calling 314/534-1111. Additionally, tickets will be available at The Westport Playhouse box office one hour prior to show time. All seats are $67. Use promo code MARS to save half-off.

Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus LIVE! is more than just the book. This hysterical show will have couples elbowing each other all evening as they see themselves on stage. Sexy and fast paced, this show is definitely for adults, but will leave audiences laughing and giggling like little kids! When Mars and Venus collide, the adventures are earth-shatteringly hysterical. It's a great recipe for a night out: a little storytelling blended with some comedy and a dash of sage wisdom from the book. A delicious evening of entertainment!

Originally from Pittsburgh, PA, Amadeo has now performed Men are From Mars Women are From Venus Live! in over 60 cities, across 30+ states and in front of 75,000 people and counting. In 2013, he won the legendary Friars Club "So You Think You Can Roast?" competition beating out 55 other comedians roasting ‘80s child star Ricky Schroeder and NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman in the process. As the winner, Amadeo was among the dais to roast Jack Black along with comic legends such as "Roastmaster" General Jeff Ross,

Sarah Silverman, Amy Schumer, Bob Saget, Jerry Lewis and more!

In addition to his theatrical comedy, Amadeo can also be seen in various television and film productions including: “Princess Cut” on HBO MAX, “NCIS” on CBS, “That Damn Michael Che” on HBO MAX, Marvel's “Daredevil” on Netflix, “Boardwalk Empire” on HBO, “The Holiday Dating Guide” on Lifetime, “Almost Family” on FOX and “As the World Turns” on CBS. Upcoming in 2024, you can catch him as Lucky Luciano in the new Robert DeNiro film “Alto Knights” directed by Barry Levinson.

He's currently been performing his infamous character World Renowned Conductor Salvatore Giovanni across the globe to roaring reactions in the world's greatest variety show run by Zach Zucker called Stamptown. He's developing Salvatore into a solo show that may just play on this stage one day as well...For more information, please visit his website at www.amadeofusca.com.

Since being published in 1992, John Gray's “Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus,” exploring the differences between the sexes, has sold in excess of 50 million copies, been translated into 40 different languages and is one of the most recognizable titles in the world. Gray has written 17 books and become one of the most trusted relationship authors today, appearing on the national lecture circuit and on such TV shows as “Good Morning America,” “Oprah” and “Larry King Live.”

Producer, St. Louis based Emery Entertainment has produced and promoted thousands of events around the globe, including superstar attractions Blue Man Group, David Copperfield and James Taylor. The talented team assembled for this production continues with the award-winning playwright Eric Coble, direction by Broadway veteran Mindy Cooper, and animation & video production by the talented animators at Bazillion Productions.

Westport Playhouse is back, hosting plays, musicals, films, comedy, private events and much more. Enhanced with a new 40-foot video screen backdrop, upgraded lighting and a new sound system, Westport Playhouse is located at 635 Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights. For more information or to see a list of nearby restaurants, visit www.westportplay.com.

For more information on the tour, visit www.marsvenuslive.com.