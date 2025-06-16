Lisa Brescia Named Interim Dean Of The Conservatory For The Performing Arts At Stephens College

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stephens College has appointed Lisa Brescia as interim Dean of the Conservatory for the Performing Arts. Brescia, a distinguished Broadway veteran and respected educator, has served as Associate Professor and Chair of Performance since 2022.

With a celebrated career on Broadway and a passion for arts education, Brescia brings a wealth of professional experience and a deep commitment to student success. Her impressive stage credits include starring roles in Dear Evan Hansen (Heidi), Mamma Mia! (Donna), Wicked (Elphaba), Aida (Amneris), The Times They Are A-Changin' (Cleo), and The Woman in White (Marian Halcombe). She has also earned critical acclaim for regional theater roles in The Winter's Tale, Hamlet, August: Osage County, and Cabaret.

"Lisa's unique combination of Broadway experience, classical training, and academic excellence makes her the ideal leader for the Conservatory," said Dr. Dianne Lynch, President of Stephens College. "Her impact on our students and programs has already been profound, and we are excited for her vision and leadership to shape the future of performing arts at Stephens."

Brescia began her training at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, where she was selected for the prestigious third-year company. She went on to earn a B.A. in Theatre Arts from Empire State College and completed her M.F.A. in Classical Acting with honors from the Academy for Classical Acting at George Washington University. Her blend of hands-on industry knowledge and advanced academic credentials makes her both a mentor and inspiration to aspiring performers.

Since joining Stephens in 2022, Brescia has played a key role in enhancing the Conservatory's performance programs, nurturing artistic excellence, and fostering a collaborative, supportive learning environment. Her leadership has earned praise across campus, with students and colleagues alike lauding her dedication and vision.

"I'm deeply honored to step into this role," said Brescia. "The Conservatory at Stephens College has a long-standing reputation for preparing passionate, driven artists for meaningful careers. I look forward to building on that legacy and empowering our students to grow, take creative risks, and make their mark on the world."

Known for its rigorous training and innovative programs, the Conservatory for the Performing Arts at Stephens College equips students to thrive in theater, film, and beyond. Under Brescia's leadership, the Conservatory is poised to expand its reach and continue producing graduates who are bold, skilled, and industry ready. Students benefit from working closely with seasoned faculty and guest artists-including world-renowned composer and lyricist Craig Carnelia-who bring real-world experience into the classroom.

With small class sizes, individualized mentorship, and a curriculum designed to reflect the demands of the professional world, the Conservatory offers a transformative educational experience grounded in creativity, collaboration, and excellence.

Comments