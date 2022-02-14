LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR Will Open The New Jewish Theatre's Season in March

The New Jewish Theatre is extending the previously announced postponement of performances for Laughter on the 23rd Floor. The new dates for the production are March 24 to April 10. This further change in the schedule will result in the complete rescheduling of Every Brilliant Thing which was to have been the second show in the NJT season. Edward Coffield, Artistic Director said, "I am disappointed to delay the opening of our 24th season however, in our ongoing monitoring of the situation with the Omicron variant numbers it became clear that to continue to ensure the safety of our audience, artists and staff the right choice was to delay the production further".

Laughter on the 23rd Floor will now run March 24 - April 10. Current ticketholders will be contacted about the change in dates.

NJT performs at the J's Wool Studio Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146). Individual tickets are $47-$54. Season tickets and Flex Passes (a five-ticket package customized to the ticket holder's preference) are available at the box office, online at newjewishtheatre.org or by phone at 314-442-3283.

**All New Jewish Theatre productions require proof of vaccination (both doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of Johnson & Johnson). Vaccination card or photo accepted, plus photo ID. Masks must be always worn properly over nose and mouth by everyone.