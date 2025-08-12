Interview: Get to Know MADAM's Rachel Bailey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to audience demand and sold-out shows, Colin Healy’s original musical MADAM has been extended through August 17, 2025. Madam tells of a 19th Century St. Louis brothel proprietor and real estate investor who amasses great wealth. The story of Madam Eliza Haycraft is presented by Fly North Theatricals in their performance space at Greenfinch Theater and Dive Bar.

Rachel Bailey stars as Calista, the eldest and most experienced prostitute in Haycraft’s brothel. Rachel won a 2024 St. Louis Theater Circle Award for Best Supporting Female Performance in a Musical for her spot-on portrayal of Susan Blackwell in [title of show]. She shared that award, in a tie, with her Madam co-star Kimmie Kidd who won for her supporting role in Tesseract’s production of Anastasia.

Broadway World called Rachel’s standout performance fearless and boldly daring. Critics said her portrayal is “sexually charged, courageous, revealing, roguish, and risqué.”

Rachel agreed to sit down with Broadway World’s James Lindhorst and answer five fun fast questions about Madam and her theater dreams.

James: Rachel, thanks for taking the time to chat with me. Are you ready for my fast five questions?

Rachel: Sure thing!

James: What are the three words that best describe the musical Madam?

Rachel: Emotional. Feminist. Powerful.

James: What is your favorite candy bar, and what do you think your character Calista would say her favorite candy is?

Rachel: My favorites are Nerds Gummy Clusters and a Kit Kat. Calista’s would, for sure, be some sort of expensive, extra-fancy dark chocolate.

James: If you weren’t playing Calista, what other role would you like to play in Madam?

Rachel: The Benefactor. I always think its fun to play a villain. Dustin (Petrillo) has created such an insane character with that slimy guy.

James: What’s your dream role?

Rachel: I would love to do an all femme version of The Last Five Years in rep. We would flip a coin before each performance to determine which of us would play Jamie or Cathy.

James: Who is the one theater performer who you would love to meet and have coffee with?

Rachel: There are two. First, Susan Blackwell. I had the best time playing her in [title of show] last year and I would DIE to get to yap with her. The other is Jessica Vosk. I’ve been an enormous fan of her’s for years. Seeing her as Jenna in Waitress at The Muny last year was amazing.

James: Thanks Rachel.

Rachel: My pleasure. Thanks for asking me to do this.

Rachel Bailey and the rest of the Madam cast have four shows remaining this weekend. Colin Healy’s original work continues through August 17, 2025. Performances are at Fly North Theatrical’s Greenfinch Theater and Dive Bar. Click the link below to purchase tickets.