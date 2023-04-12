Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HOUSE OF CHEER Comes to the Fox in June

The performance is on Thursday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Apr. 12, 2023  

HOUSE OF CHEER, the first and only professional touring cheer company, is proud to announce its inaugural, cross-country U.S. tour! Top athletes from the award-winning docuseries Cheer, members of Team USA Cheerleading and more will kick off an all-new spectacular live show on June 9, in Fort Myers, Florida.

Tickets for HOUSE OF CHEER: Level Up Tour go on sale to the public starting this Friday, April 14 at 10am local time at HouseofCheerTour.com. House of Cheer fan subscribers will get access to tickets first through their presale starting on Wednesday, April 12 at 10 AM local time. Fans can still sign up to become a subscriber and access the presale at HouseofCheertour.com

VIP Upgrade Packages will be available starting Wednesday April 12 at 10 AM local time.

VIP packages include a photo with HOC cast, admission to the pre-show Q&A and more. For details, visit HouseofCheertour.com/vip

For those looking to attend the show as a group, group ticket packages are also available and includes 10% discount on groups of 18+, group photo with HOC cast, and a shout-out to the group from stage. For more information, email groups@houseofcheertour.com

House of Cheer, created by Faculty Inc and Monica Aldama, is bringing together the biggest stars from the most successful cheer programs in the country. HOUSE OF CHEER features cheer superstars Morgan Simianer, Maddy Brum, James Thomas, Kory Little, Angel Rice, Cassadee Dunlap, Harrison Milford, Gillian Rupert, Dustin Velazquez, Brett Kessler, Brock Donald, Tatiyanah Davis, and Ryan Claunch, plus more to be announced performing in a brand-new, one-of-a-kind extravaganza, live on stage in cities across the nation. This spectacular production is creative directed by the winningest (15-time national champion) cheerleading coach of all time - Monica Aldama - fresh off her history-making win coaching Navarro college to win at the 2023 National Championship! Navarro is the first in their division (Advanced Large Coed Junior College) to win TWO titles - both Advanced Large Coed Junior College + Gameday Open.

"I'm so proud to be a part of House of Cheer! I've brought my coaching experience and creative direction to the table for this brand-new show, which presents the most elite and entertaining athletes in the sport performing at the highest possible level. House of Cheer creates an unforgettable live show unlike anything else out there." - Monica Aldama

"For the first time ever, HOUSE OF CHEER gives cheerleaders a real dream to aspire to. We train our whole life to "make mat", cheering for a sports team or training to compete, but this time, it's about us, it's about our skills, our desire to perform and really our hope to pave the way for all the young cheerleaders out there!" - James Thomas, champion cheerleader

"We are thrilled to once again partner with Faculty Inc. for House of Cheer: The Level Up Tour. Rebel believes that cheerleaders are athletes and entertainers, and that the world needs more cheer. We are excited to bring the athleticism and showmanship of cheerleading onto a global stage this summer in cities across America, where the mainstream public can celebrate cheer in the same ways that those of us in the Cheer Industry already do. We're looking forward to supporting the athlete cast members and fans with amazing couture stage costumes and exclusive tour merchandise. And most importantly, catapulting the sport we all know and love into the mainstream once again, as the Presenting Sponsor of the tour." -Karen Noseff Aldridge, CEO of Rebel Athletic

To follow the HOUSE OF CHEER tour journey, follow @houseofcheertour on Instagram. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.houseofcheertour.com




