GRAND HORIZONS Regional Premiere to Open at Moonstone Theatre Company in March

The sophisticated, delightful - and sometimes provocatively - honest play takes an intimate look at the unpredictable and enduring nature of love.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Moonstone Theatre Company will present the regional premiere of Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center March 16 - April 2. The sophisticated, delightful - and sometimes provocatively - honest play takes an intimate look at the unpredictable and enduring nature of love.

Happily married for 50 years, Bill and Nancy practically breathe in unison; they anticipate each other's sighs, sneezes and ends of sentences. But just as they settle into their new retirement home in Florida, Nancy wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the news, they're forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best.

Grand Horizons stars legendary St. Louis actor Joneal Joplin (Bill) and his son Jared Joplin (Ben). Rounding out the cast are Sarah Burke (Nancy), Bridgette Bassa (Jess), Cassidy Flynn (Brian), Carmen Garcia (Carla) and William Humphrey (Tommy.)

"Bess Wohl's Tony-nominated play puts a Neil Simon-esque spin on the story of a couple considering divorce after 50 years' together," said Sharon Hunter, founder and producing artistic director of Moonstone Theatre Company. "I am thrilled to present this poignant and witty production to St. Louis theatre audiences for the very first time with such a talented cast of hometown favorites including the legendary Joneal Joplin at the helm."

Hunter will direct Grand Horizons and the production team includes Dunsi Dai (Set designer), Michael Sullivan (Lighting Designer), Patrick Siler (Stage manager), Amanda Werre (Sound Designer) and Renee Garcia (Costume Designer).

Grand Horizons runs at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, located at 210 E. Monroe Ave. in Downtown Kirkwood. Show times for the 12-performance run are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $40 for adults; $35 for seniors; and $15 for students. They are on sale now and available at moonstonetheatrecompany.com or by calling 314-534-1111.

Coming up in Moonstone Theatre Company's 2022-23 Season:

Moonstone's 2022-23 season concludes with The Sound Inside, running from July 6-23 (rescheduled from its original Jan 26-Feb 12 run date).

About Moonstone Theatre Company

Moonstone Theatre Company is a new professional performing arts organization which offers the community a wide range of quality theatrical productions while supporting local arts and education. Moonstone looks to inspire, entertain and challenge audiences with productions that range from the classics to new works. Moonstone Theatre Company celebrates the power of the theatre to illuminate our diversity and enlighten our shared humanity. For more information, visit moonstonetheatrecompany.com and follow on Facebook and Instgram.




