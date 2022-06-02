DA VINCI & MICHELANGELO: THE TITANS EXPERIENCE Comes to Westport Playhouse in July

After 100 Off-Broadway performances in NYC, Da Vinci & Michelangelo: The Titans Experience announces six new performances at The Westport Playhouse - St Louis for their re-opening season July 15th through July 24th, 2022.

Created and performed by Mark Rodgers, the performance was first conceived as an exhibition celebrating the work of these two giants of the Italian Renaissance. This unique multi-media production views the works of these two distinctive rivals through a dramatic and contemporary lens.

"Da Vinci & Michelangelo has something that everyone can relate to," says Rodgers. "The impact of everything they said and did can be found in our lives today."

Through exploration of their inventions, machines, sketches, paintings, and sculptures, Rodgers connects the immortal work of Da Vinci & Michelangelo to modern day geniuses, including Les Paul, Van Cliburn, and Paul McCartney, and encourages audiences to discover their own "inner" Da Vinci and Michelangelo.

Da Vinci & Michelangelo: The Titans Experience is directed by Bill Stine. Lighting for the production has been design by Maarten Cornelis and sound design is by Matthew Palmer.

The Westport Plaza Playhouse is located at 635 W Port Plaza Drive, St. Louis, MO. 63146. Performances are scheduled July 15th - 7:00pm / July 16th - 7:00pm, July 17th - 2:00om Matinee, July 22nd - 7:00pm / July 23rd - 7:00pm / July 24th - 2:00pm Matinee, 2022.

Ticket price is $50. and are available online at www.thewestportplayhouse.com

or by calling the theater box office at 314.328.5868. For more information about Mark Rodgers and the production, please visit www.DiscoverDaVinci.com.