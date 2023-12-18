Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

Comedian Brett Goldstein Adds Second Show in St. Louis

The new performance is on Saturday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

The Top 10 Productions in St. Louis Theatre for 2023 Photo 1 The Top 10 Productions in St. Louis Theatre for 2023
The Muny Seeks Emerging Young Artists For 3-Week Summer Intensive In St. Louis Photo 2 The Muny Seeks Emerging Young Artists For 3-Week Summer Intensive In St. Louis
Review: WALTER CRONKITE IS DEAD at Union Avenue Christian Church Photo 3 Review: WALTER CRONKITE IS DEAD at Union Avenue Christian Church
Review: JESUS AND JOHNNY APPLEWEED'S HOLY ROLLIN' FAMILY CHRISTMAS at The Grandel Photo 4 Review: JESUS AND JOHNNY APPLEWEED'S HOLY ROLLIN' FAMILY CHRISTMAS at The Grandel

Comedian Brett Goldstein Adds Second Show in St. Louis

Comedian Brett Goldstein announced an additional St. Louis date to his The Second Best Night of Your Life tour to the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Saturday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m. The already announced show on Friday, May 17 is sold out.

Brett Goldstein—a breakthrough British creative force on and offscreen — has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after multihyphenates. He is the co-executive producer, writer, and star of the Peabody-winning Apple TV+ series, “Ted Lasso.” Hailed by fans and critics alike, season three made waves after surpassing its previous record-breaking haul, once again leading as this year’s most-nominated comedy series with 21 Emmy nominations.

His scene-stealing performance as the brash yet lovable Roy Kent has earned him numerous accolades including two Primetime Emmy Awards for ‘Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy,’ making him the category’s first back-to-back winner in almost 15 years.  He additionally received a 2022 WGA Award nomination as part of the show’s writing team, having scored two wins the year prior.

Goldstein is the creator and executive producer of the cathartic comedy “Shrinking” alongside Jason Segel and Bill Lawrence, which has been renewed for a second season by Apple TV+. This follows the success of his critically acclaimed AMC limited anthology series, “Soulmates,” which he created and executive produced with Will Bridges. He is the host of the iHeartRadio award-winning podcast, Films To Be Buried With, which finds him in candid conversation with special guests as they discuss the films that have shaped them. 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

1
Review: ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, at The Loretto-Hilton Center On The Campu Photo
Review: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, at The Loretto-Hilton Center On The Campus Of Webster University

For It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is pulling out all the bells and whistles. Aimed specifically for a local audience, It's it blends nostalgia with an excellent ensemble whose whirling dervish antics onstage create plenty of holiday spirit.

2
Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE At Greenfinch Theatre And Dive Photo
Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE At Greenfinch Theatre And Dive

Fly North Theatrical production of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE is an incredible success thanks to Healy’s phenomenal direction and the daring performances of the entire cast.

3
The North American Tour Of FUNNY GIRL Comes to St. Louis This January Photo
The North American Tour Of FUNNY GIRL Comes to St. Louis This January

The producers of FUNNY GIRL, the sensational musical comedy revival, are delighted to announce full casting for the North American Tour coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis for a limited two-week engagement from January 23 to February 4.

4
The Top 10 Productions in St. Louis Theatre for 2023 Photo
The Top 10 Productions in St. Louis Theatre for 2023

This past year was a spectacular season for theatre in St. Louis. Forbes magazine recognized St. Louis as having “America’s most exciting emerging arts district.” The article credits the The Kranzberg Foundation for buying and operating spaces where artists can create. Many of the smaller theatre companies in St. Louis rely on The Kranzberg Foundation venues for performance and rehearsal space. In addition to the smaller professional companies, the mid-size and larger companies including The Muny, STAGES St. Louis, and The Black Rep all presented stellar musicals and plays that were produced locally. Blue Strawberry and The St Louis Cabaret project advanced cabaret performing in St. Louis booking amazing shows with Tony nominated Broadway performers Adam Pascal, Beth Leavel, and Robin de Jesús. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch John Goodman Talk RALLY FOR THE REP Holiday Benefit for The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Video
Watch John Goodman Talk RALLY FOR THE REP Holiday Benefit for The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY in St. Louis IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY
THE REPERTORY THEATRE OF ST. LOUIS (12/01-12/23)Tracker
Sweet Potato Queens in St. Louis Sweet Potato Queens
New Line Theatre at the Marcelle (2/29-3/23)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in St. Louis Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Leach Theatre (2/21-2/21)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in St. Louis Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Stifel Theatre [Peabody Opera House] (2/08-2/09)
To Kill a Mockingbird in St. Louis To Kill a Mockingbird
Stifel Theatre [Peabody Opera House] (1/09-1/10)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in St. Louis Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Jesse Auditorium (2/22-2/22)
Funny Girl in St. Louis Funny Girl
Fox Theatre (1/23-2/04)
Ailey II in St. Louis Ailey II
Touhill Performing Arts Center (3/01-3/02)PHOTOS
Q Brothers Christmas Carol in St. Louis Q Brothers Christmas Carol
St. Louis Shakespeare Festival (11/21-12/23)
Moulin Rouge! in St. Louis Moulin Rouge!
Fox Theatre (4/30-5/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You