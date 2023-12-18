Comedian Brett Goldstein Adds Second Show in St. Louis

Comedian Brett Goldstein announced an additional St. Louis date to his The Second Best Night of Your Life tour to the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Saturday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m. The already announced show on Friday, May 17 is sold out.

Brett Goldstein—a breakthrough British creative force on and offscreen — has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after multihyphenates. He is the co-executive producer, writer, and star of the Peabody-winning Apple TV+ series, “Ted Lasso.” Hailed by fans and critics alike, season three made waves after surpassing its previous record-breaking haul, once again leading as this year’s most-nominated comedy series with 21 Emmy nominations.

His scene-stealing performance as the brash yet lovable Roy Kent has earned him numerous accolades including two Primetime Emmy Awards for ‘Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy,’ making him the category’s first back-to-back winner in almost 15 years. He additionally received a 2022 WGA Award nomination as part of the show’s writing team, having scored two wins the year prior.

Goldstein is the creator and executive producer of the cathartic comedy “Shrinking” alongside Jason Segel and Bill Lawrence, which has been renewed for a second season by Apple TV+. This follows the success of his critically acclaimed AMC limited anthology series, “Soulmates,” which he created and executive produced with Will Bridges. He is the host of the iHeartRadio award-winning podcast, Films To Be Buried With, which finds him in candid conversation with special guests as they discuss the films that have shaped them.