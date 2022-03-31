Chamber Project St. Louis celebrates Josephine Baker at Missouri History Museum, April 7, 6:30-8pm.

Josephine Baker, the legendary and influential entertainer and activist was born here in St. Louis and is featured prominently in the museum's exhibit. The museum is open all evening prior to the concert, so be sure to check out her amazing dress that is on display and learn more about her before you listen to our performance Portraits of Josephine, by composer Valerie Coleman!

The first of four portraits is "Ol' St. Louis", which gives us a taste of the early jazz that emanated from this city. The suite concludes with "Thank You, Josephine", an arrangement of her signature song, which you can enjoy in the video above!

Also on the program is music by American composer William Grant Still and his contemporary, Frenchman Darius Milhaud. Each using for inspiration older styles of music. St. Louis native Olly Wilson, works in the other direction, pushing the envelope traditional music in a rarely heard work for solo clarinet and electronics.

Make a night out of it with Thursday Nights at the Museum tours and activities as part of this free event.

Public health protocols of the Missouri History Museum will be followed.

Learn more at chamberprojectstl.org.