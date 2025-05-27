COCA Reveals Titles for 2025–2026 COCAPRESENTS Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



COCA – Center of Creative Arts has announced its 2025–2026 COCApresents season, comprised of six mainstage series productions and three showcase series productions. COCApresents, COCA's signature performance season, offers thought-provoking, innovative programming for multigenerational audiences. The season runs November 7, 2025–August 8, 2026.

“This season beautifully showcases the breadth of talent and the incredible range of interest in themes and art forms at COCA—from the stunning blend of dance and art installation in Illuminated Echoes; to the world premiere of the musical Team M and its focus on mental health; to the exploration of the power of imagination in the fantasy play She Kills Monsters; to the sheer delight of the musical The Little Mermaid,” said Shawna Flanigan, COCA Senior Director of Artistic Strategy & Programs. “There is an incredible array of thought-provoking work designed to surprise and challenge our audiences.”

The COCApresents season opens with the New Works Festival (November 7, 2025), featuring COCA's Pre-Professional Division dancers in Ballet Eclectica. The performance showcases the work of an emerging choreographer in COCA's Choreographic Lab program who has been mentored by renowned professional dancers and COCA's Artistic Director of Dance, Antonio Douthit-Boyd.

The showcase series continues with COCA Ignites! (November 22, 2025 & May 2, 2026), a fun, interactive improv performance by COCA's Improv Troupe, under the direction of Ed Reggi. Pre-professional artists practice long-form and short form improvisation, sketch comedy, and activities that involve audience participation.

In December, Illuminated Echoes (December 12–14, 2025), a new work created by award-winning artist Tommie-Waheed Evans, will be performed by COCAdance, COCA's modern and contemporary pre-professional dance company. Illuminated Echoes is inspired by the light installations of artist James Turrell and combines dance, sound design by Uwazi Zamani, and visual art to create an unforgettable experience that pushes the boundaries of contemporary performance art.

COCA's Allegro Senior and Allegro Junior Vocal Companies celebrate the winter season in song for Joyful (December 20, 2025). The concert program blends traditional holiday favorites, classic choral works, an inspiring tribute to Miles Davis, and popular selections from the world of musical theatre. The evening of song will lift the spirit and warm the heart for the holidays. Allegro Vocal Companies are under the artistic direction of Dr. Philip A. Woodmore.

In April, Qui Nguyen's fast-paced comedy She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition (April 10–11, 2026) will create a thrilling and funny story laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and '90s pop culture.

COCA's Pre-Professional Division dance companies, Ballet Eclectica and COCAdance, showcase 12 dance works across three different programs for Verve (May 8–10, 2026). Audiences will witness an inspiring tribute to Miles Davis in honor of his 100th birthday with a piece choreographed by Associate Director of Dance, Kirven Douthit-Boyd.

A new musical written by Dr. Philip A. Woodmore, Team M (May 15–16, 2026) is a powerful work that explores mental health through the lens of a support group, where eight individuals confront their pasts, realities, and healing journeys. Blending gospel, pop, rock, and musical theatre styles, Team M is a deeply human, emotionally charged production about acceptance, resilience, and the transformative power of community.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most famous stories and the classic animated film, Disney's The Little Mermaid (July 17–19, 2026 and July 24–26, 2026) takes audiences on an underwater adventure. This tale captures hearts with its unforgettable songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl," and "Part of Your World." COCA Summer Musicals are proudly presented by Mary Strauss.

The COCApresents season concludes with The Addams Family: Young@Part (August 7–8, 2026). The spooky and hilarious musical brings everyone's favorite eccentric family to life like never before. The Addams Family Young@Part is a ghoulishly good time full of music, mischief, and mayhem!

2025–2026 COCApresents Season Productions

Mainstage Series

Illuminated Echoes | December 12–14, 2025

Joyful | December 20, 2025

She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition | April 10–11, 2026

Verve | May 8–10, 2026

Team M | May 15–16, 2026

Disney's The Little Mermaid | July 17–19, 2026 & July 24–26, 2026

Showcase Series

New Works Festival | November 7, 2025

COCA Ignites! | November 22, 2025 & May 2, 2026

The Addams Family Musical: Young@Part | August 7–8, 2026

Tickets are now on sale for the COCApresents 2025–2026 season. Ticket prices range from $18–$31. Group ticket rates are available for groups of 10 or more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit cocastl.org/on-stage-performances or contact the COCA Box Office at 314.561.4873 or boxoffice@cocastl.org.

