Bill Burr Comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in March

The performance is on Thursday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.  

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Review: INTO THE WOODS at The New Jewish Theatre is an Immersive Enchanted Fairytale Photo 2 Review: INTO THE WOODS at The New Jewish Theatre is an Immersive Enchanted Fairytale
Review: The Midnight Company's JUST ONE LOOK Continues to Wow Audiences Photo 3 Review: The Midnight Company's JUST ONE LOOK Continues to Wow Audiences
Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At New Jewish Theatre Photo 4 Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At New Jewish Theatre

Bill Burr Comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in March

Emmy & Grammy nominated comedian, BILL BURR announced his tour Bill Burr Live will continue into 2024. He’ll be making a stop in St. Louis, MO at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Thursday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.  

General on sale starts this Friday, December 8 at 10AM local by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or online at MetroTix.com. Pre-sales will begin Wednesday, December 6 at 10AM local. For more info head to BillBurr.com/Tour.

An Emmy and Grammy nominated comedian, Bill Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation achieving success in TV and film as well as on stage.  Bill’s Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts, his 2023 arena and amphitheater tour, Bill Burr Live, toured across Europe and North America and on August 21, 2022, Bill made history as the first comedian to perform at Fenway Park.

Bill’s film, Old Dads, premiered on Netflix on October 20 as the most-watched film worldwide on Netflix in its first and second week.  Bill directed, co-wrote and stars in the film alongside Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine.

Bill voices a lead role in Adam Sandler’s animated Netflix film, LEO, which premiered on November 21 as the #1 film on Netflix. 

In 2022, Bill premiered the Netflix special, Bill Burr: Live At Red Rocks, which was shot in October 2021 at the legendary venue, and he hosted the Netflix special, Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill.

Bill was nominated for a 2020 Grammy Award for his album, Bill Burr: Paper Tiger, and he was nominated for a 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series for his Roku Channel series, Bill Burr Presents: Immoral Compass, which is free to stream online.  His animated Netflix series, F Is For Family, stars Bill, Laura Dern, Justin Long and Sam Rockwell in the cast and premiered its fifth and final season on Thanksgiving Day, 2021.

Bill made his debut as host of Saturday Night Live on October 10, 2020; made a guest appearance as Coach Bobson in episode 7 of the hit FX on Hulu series, Reservation Dogs; stars opposite Pete Davidson and Marisa Tomei in the Judd Apatow film, The King of Staten Island; and he stars as Mayfeld in The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.

Bill was seen in the Hugh Jackman film, The Front Runner; the Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell film, Daddy’s Home; he co-stars opposite Kevin Costner in the indie film, Black or White; was seen in the Paul Feig film, The Heat, alongside Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy and in the Al Pacino and Christopher Walken film Stand Up Guys.  Bill received raves for his recurring role as “Kuby” on the hit AMC-TV show, Breaking Bad. 

For more go to Bill’s website and follow Bill on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

1
BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards December 5th Standings; FREAKY FRIDAY Leads Best Musical! Photo
BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards December 5th Standings; FREAKY FRIDAY Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Review: WALTER CRONKITE IS DEAD at Union Avenue Christian Church Photo
Review: WALTER CRONKITE IS DEAD at Union Avenue Christian Church

West End Player Guild's production of WALTER CRONKITE HAS DIED is an enjoyable piece of theatre thanks to the performances of its two leading ladies. Wobbe and Durbin’s on-stage chemistry takes a dated story, makes it interesting and funny, and delivers the playwright’s intended message. The funny and heartwarming WALTER CRONKITE IS DEAD plays at the Union Avenue Christian Church through December 10th.

3
Bill Burr Comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in March Photo
Bill Burr Comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in March

Emmy & Grammy nominated comedian, BILL BURR announced his tour Bill Burr Live will continue into 2024. He’ll be making a stop in St. Louis, MO at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Thursday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.  

4
Review: LEANNÁN SIDHE Photo
Review: LEANNÁN SIDHE

Overall, the directorial effort and performances created a good production of a script that requires additional edits and work. Leannán Sidhe is a brave vision of the author’s obsession and the toll it took on her life. First Run Theatre’s selection of Deanne Strasse’s script boldly shines a light on the struggles that arise from parasocial relationships.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
Sweet Potato Queens in St. Louis Sweet Potato Queens
New Line Theatre at the Marcelle (2/29-3/23)
BODYTRAFFIC in St. Louis BODYTRAFFIC
Touhill Performing Arts Center (4/06-4/06)
MOTheR in St. Louis MOTheR
COCA - Catherine B. Berges Theatre (12/08-12/10)
A Christmas Carol in St. Louis A Christmas Carol
Jefferson Avenue Mission (12/08-12/17)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in St. Louis The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Stifel Theatre [Peabody Opera House] (4/10-4/11)
Q Brothers Christmas Carol in St. Louis Q Brothers Christmas Carol
St. Louis Shakespeare Festival (11/21-12/23)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in St. Louis The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Fox Theatre (4/09-4/14)
MJ in St. Louis MJ
Fox Theatre (5/28-6/09)
Spirit of the Season in St. Louis Spirit of the Season
The Russel E. and Fern M. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts (12/08-12/09)
To Kill a Mockingbird in St. Louis To Kill a Mockingbird
Stifel Theatre [Peabody Opera House] (1/09-1/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You