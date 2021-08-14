BWW Review: SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS at The Muny

A reimagined and visually impressive Seven Brides for Seven Brothers opened this evening at The Muny in Forest Park. The production stars St. Louisan Kendra Kassebaum as Milly Bradon and Edward Watts as Adam Pontipee.

In Seven Brides for Seven Brothers a mountain man, Adam, comes to the local town to find a bride. He sees the spunky Milly chopping wood and serving food while working at the local pub. Within hours he convinces her to marry him and move to his mountain cabin to care for him. He fails to mention to her that he lives with his six brothers who she will also care for as his new wife. Kassebaum and Watts establish quick chemistry in the opening scenes. Milly's desire to leave the town she'd recently moved to allows her to consent to marry a man she had only known for hours.

Watts rich baritone opens the show with a sturdy "Bless Your Beautiful Hide," one of the more well-known numbers from the score. He also leads the brothers in an upbeat version of "The Sobbin' Women" to close the first act. Watts is a strong physical presence on the stage in both height and looks. He makes a convincing mountain man.

Kassebaum also handles her numbers with pleasing vocals, especially on "Goin' Courtin'". Her Milly is an independent, firm, and stern woman who holds her own against Adam's strong personality. She is willing to take Adam to task when she has different beliefs. Kassebaum delivers an authentic performance.

The ensemble numbers with the brides and the brothers are all performed beautifully throughout the entire production. As a score though, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers cannot rely on vocal performance alone due to the weak material. Most of the songs in this score simply aren't memorable.

What usually makes Seven Brides for Seven Brothers a rousing romp is the Michael Kidd choreography from the original 1954 film. Kidd's unusual choreography has been called some of the most exciting choreography ever filmed. Other stage versions of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers have paid homage to Kidd's choreography with exciting dance numbers including the barn raising sequence. Unfortunately, this production settled for less electrifying choreography. It's not that the performers didn't have some impressive dance moments, there simply wasn't enough invigorating choreography to drive a show that primarily relies on dance for its entertainment value. Without inspired choreography the source material doesn't have enough weight to stand on its own.

This version also changes the original book of the musical by altering the way the women are brought back to the Pontipee's cabin. In this reimagined script the women pine for the Pointipee brothers after a single meeting. They volunteer to go to the mountain cabin because they are smitten. Leaving the strain on Milly and Adam's relationship as the only conflict that requires resolution in the second act.

From a technical theater standpoint, The Muny has created an opulent Oregon territory where this show is set. Michael Schweikardt's set design, coupled with Caite Hevner's video design, is a visual feast. Their combined work moves the show through the four seasons with stunning landscapes. Amy Clark's costumes fill the stage with attractive period inspired pieces. Jason Lyons' elegant lighting design adds to the attractiveness of this production. His work sets perfect mood for both the actors and the set pieces.

This company of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers give it their all to deliver quality performances with their acting, singing and dancing. But for this show to work it must have exceptional choreography. Unfortunately, the lack of extraordinary dance numbers leaves this production slightly flat.

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, sponsored by US Bank, plays at The Muny through August 18th. For tickets visit metrotix.com or The Muny Box Office in Forest Park. For more information visit muny.org.