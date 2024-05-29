BWW Q&A: Gayle Seay of STEEL MAGNOLIAS at STAGES St. Louis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Take a trip south to the town of Chinquapin, Louisiana and join the ladies at Truvy’s Salon in STEEL MAGNOLIAS. Here anyone who’s anyone not only comes to get their hair cut and styled, but also leaves with free advice…whether asked for or not. Along with her eager assistant Annelle, Truvy pampers a collection of clients with both style and gossip: M’Lynn and her soon-to-be-married daughter Shelby, the wisecracking and crotchety Ouiser, and the well-to-do Clairee. Together these touching, heartfelt, outspoken, and hilarious ladies forge friendships as strong as steel that help them through both the good times and the bad.

Performing in the Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center from May 31 - June 30.

Gayle Seay is a proud Jersey Girl. Gayle is loving her transition to the Midwest and her new home at STAGES. As a performer, she was seen on B’way, tours, Symphonies, cruise ships, commercials, TV/film & more. As a casting director she worked on all the things she was lucky enough to do as an actor! She directed the 2002 Award winning production of A Chorus Line at STAGES and Jersey Boys last winter at Riverside Theatre. She was also a co-producer of The Cottage on Broadway in 2023.

What inspired you to become an Artistic Director after your acting career?

I had actually hung up my acting hat about a dozen years before becoming the AD here at STAGES. I had been a casting director before this opportunity came along. To be honest - it wasn’t even on my radar until the Founding Artistic Director, Michel Hamilton and the Founding Executive producer, Jack Lane approached me about it. But after thinking about being able to continue the incredible work that these amazing friends of mine created, I just couldn’t pass up throwing my hat in the ring. I was honored to be asked and I love the theatre and the city so so much.

How has your experience as a performer influenced your directorial approach?

I think it was a TREMENDOUS influence. I have had the pleasure of working over the years, as an actor and a casting director, with so many different types of directors and have been able to cherry pick the things that really seemed to work. I loved working with strong, confidant, collaborative directors who wanted to hear ideas and didn’t care where the best idea came from. Who listened to the actors and guided them but let them find their best version of the character.

What challenges did you face while putting together the production of Steel Magnolias?

I hired a brilliant, funny, wonderful lady named Paige Price. I know that this show is thought of as “heavy” and that Paige would be the perfect person to mine every bit of comedy in it. She is magical.

What kind of impact do you think Steel Magnolias will have on the St. Louis community?

I hope a major positive impact! I am hoping for it to bring new audiences in to the Kirkwood Performing Arts center to see these incredible ladies in this show. There are some new faces to STAGES with an entire local company, save for one, and that thrills me. We also partnered with JDRF: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to help bring some awareness to them, and the disease, since diabetes is a major part of the Steel Magnolias plot. (No spoilers though!) We will have displays in the lobby and there will be talkbacks too.

What should the audience look forward to in the upcoming production of Steel Magnolias at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center?

A few hours of escape. To laugh, to cry, to appreciate the family you choose and feel good about the world. If only for a little while…

