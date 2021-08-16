BWW Exclusive: Check Out Backstage Photos From The Muny's SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers runs at The Muny through August 18! The cast includes Kendra Kassebaum (Milly Bradon), Edward Watts (Adam Pontipee), Raymond Baynard (Caleb), Leslie Donna Flesner (Dorcas), Shonica Gooden (Sarah), Garett Hawe (Ephraim), Sarah Meahl (Ruth), Harris Milgrim (Benjamin), Mikayla Renfrow (Alice), Carly Blake Sebouhian (Martha), Ryan Steele (Daniel), Brandon L. Whitmore (Gideon) and Kristin Yancy (Liza) is Kyle Coffman (Frank).

Check out exclusive backstage photos below!

A whistle-worthy ensemble completes this cast, including Matthew Davies, Joel Douglas (Swing), Duane Martin Foster, Anna Gassett (Swing), Michael Hartung, Lynn Humphrey, Kamal Lado, John Peterson, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Emilie Renier, Cooper Stanton, Daryl Tofa, Waldemar Quinones-Villanueva (Swing/Dance Captain), Jerry Vogel and Rebecca Young. The company will also be joined by The Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes with music supervision by Sinai Tabak and music direction by Valerie Gebert. Lee Wilkins serves as the associate director and choreographer.