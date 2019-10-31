Arts And Education Council Names Cynthia P. Davis Director Of Grants And Programs

The Arts and Education Council has named Cynthia P. Davis director of grants and programs. In this role, Davis will be responsible for facilitating the productivity and efficiency of the organization's grants and program needs.



"Cynthia brings a wealth of grant and program management knowledge to the Arts and Education Council," said Cynthia A. Prost, Arts and Education Council president and CEO. "We look forward to working with her as we continue to grow our grant and programming opportunities. Her expertise will bolster the management and evaluation of our grant programs, which will strengthen the impact of our donors' generous contributions."



Davis brings over 25 years of experience working with private, federal and state grants for nonprofit organizations of all sizes. Most recently, she was Director of Program Development and Grants for Bi-State Development. Prior to that, she served 15 years as a grant manager and then a program officer for the Missouri Foundation for Health, where she was responsible for managing and monitoring a large volume of active grants. She has extensive experience facilitating workshops, trainings, community forums and other convenings. She is also a Certified Grants Manager.



Davis holds a Master of Arts in Health Administration and a Master of Science in Human Resource Management from Lindenwood University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting from Columbia College.



For more information about the Arts and Education Council and to see a full staff list, visit KeepArtHappening.org.





